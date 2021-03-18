Rio to undergo renovations, rebranding

Renovation projects at the Rio that will bring “multiple Hyatt full-service offerings to Las Vegas,” according to a news release.

The Rio is photographed on Friday, Aug. 7, 2020, in Las Vegas. (Elizabeth Brumley/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

The Rio is getting help with its makeover from a global hotel company.

Affiliates with Rio’s new ownership, Dreamscape Companies LLC, and Hyatt Hotels Corp. announced Thursday a franchise agreement. Dreamscape is set to lead multiphase renovation projects at the Rio that will bring “multiple Hyatt full-service offerings to Las Vegas,” according to a news release.

But the off-Strip property’s name is not among the changes.

“We will maintain the iconic Rio name,” Dreamscape founder and CEO Eric Birnbaum said through a spokeswoman.

Public spaces including its gaming, retail, food and beverage, spa and fitness and pool offerings will be redeveloped, and one of the Rio’s hotel towers will be transformed into a 1,501-room Hyatt Regency Hotel, with guestrooms averaging 580 square feet. The remaining guestrooms — the property has more than 2,510 — will be branded or affiliated with one or more of Hyatt’s other brands after renovations.

“We know Las Vegas is an important destination for our guests, World of Hyatt members, and customers, and this project is a significant step for Hyatt as we continue to grow our brands in markets that matter most to our loyal travelers,” Kimo Bertram, Hyatt’s vice president of real estate and development, said in the release.

According to the news release, the renovated property will focus on leisure and business travelers with more than 220,000 square feet of function space and meeting facilities.

“At Dreamscape, our goal is to acquire assets that drive long-term financial and cultural value, and we are very excited to team up with Hyatt on this project,” Birnbaum said in the release. “The Rio Las Vegas is the perfect space to create the ultimate multipurpose venue in Las Vegas, and we are thrilled to work with the Hyatt team to revitalize the property.”

Dreamscape announced that it had acquired the Rio for $516.3 million in September 2019. Under the purchase agreement, Caesars Entertainment Inc. would manage the property for two years and pay $45 million in annualized rent.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

