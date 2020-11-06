87°F
weather icon Partly Cloudy
Las Vegas NV
logo-phone logo-tablet logo-pc
Casinos & Gaming

Robot dog greeting guests at Wynn Las Vegas

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
November 6, 2020 - 1:25 pm
 

Wynn Las Vegas’ theaters remain empty, but the property is offering guests a new source of entertainment: a robotic, fashion-forward dog.

The hotel-casino recently introduced guests to its Fashion Hound, a robotic dog the company described in a Thursday tweet as the “latest addition to socially distanced, mechanized entertainment at Wynn.”

A four-legged robot with a cheerful digital face, the Fashion Hound can give fashion advice and tell jokes, according to the tweet.

Guests could find the machine being tested at the Wynn Plaza, according to Wynn spokeswoman Deanna Pettit-Irestone. She said the company is “evaluating what elements to add, based on positive guest response,” and said the dog may be brought out again for more tests “in the future.”

Contact Bailey Schulz at bschulz@reviewjournal.com. Follow @bailey_schulz on Twitter.

MOST READ
1
17 funny tweets about waiting for Nevada’s election results
17 funny tweets about waiting for Nevada’s election results
2
Rio to reopen at year’s end, Caesars CEO says
Rio to reopen at year’s end, Caesars CEO says
3
Las Vegas sees more record heat but cold front arrives for weekend
Las Vegas sees more record heat but cold front arrives for weekend
4
Nevada won’t release new vote totals until Thursday
Nevada won’t release new vote totals until Thursday
5
Clark County election protest raises tensions as police look on
Clark County election protest raises tensions as police look on
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
Socially distanced slot machine area at Caesars awaiting first customers. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vega ...
Rio to reopen at year’s end, Caesars CEO says
By Mike Shoro and Richard N. Velotta / RJ

Caesars Entertainment finished a busy third quarter, completing the $17.3 billion merger with Eldorado Resorts and making a cash offer to buy William Hill Plc.