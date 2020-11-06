Robot dog greeting guests at Wynn Las Vegas

The property is offering guests a new source of entertainment: a robotic, fashion-forward dog.

This Aug. 7, 2020, file photo shows Wynn Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Wynn Las Vegas’ theaters remain empty, but the property is offering guests a new source of entertainment: a robotic, fashion-forward dog.

The hotel-casino recently introduced guests to its Fashion Hound, a robotic dog the company described in a Thursday tweet as the “latest addition to socially distanced, mechanized entertainment at Wynn.”

A four-legged robot with a cheerful digital face, the Fashion Hound can give fashion advice and tell jokes, according to the tweet.

Guests could find the machine being tested at the Wynn Plaza, according to Wynn spokeswoman Deanna Pettit-Irestone. She said the company is “evaluating what elements to add, based on positive guest response,” and said the dog may be brought out again for more tests “in the future.”

Meet our Fashion Hound, the latest addition to socially distanced, mechanized entertainment at Wynn! Find her dancing in Wynn Plaza while giving fashion advice and telling jokes. Also don’t forget to enjoy other high tech acts nightly at the new Lake of Dreams show! #wynnlasvegas pic.twitter.com/b1euF84wLa — Wynn Las Vegas (@WynnLasVegas) November 5, 2020

