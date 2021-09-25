86°F
Royal flush leads to $150K jackpot at Las Vegas casino

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
September 24, 2021 - 5:30 pm
 
A $15 bet turned into a jackpot win of $150,853.78 at Red Rock Resort on Thursday. (Station Casinos)

A local video poker player hit a royal flush progressive jackpot on Thursday at Red Rock Resort.

The Station Casinos Boarding Pass holder turned a $15 bet into a jackpot win of $150,853.78 while playing Double Double Bonus Poker on the resort’s casino floor.

The winner chose to remain anonymous.

Winners across the Las Vegas Valley

Palace Station

A sequential royal flush turned a $1.25 bet into $12,500.

Suncoast Casino

A Dragon Link-Autumn Moon machine paid out $10,347.55.

Harrah’s Laughlin

Anthony won a jackpot of $19,157 playing Lock It Link.

