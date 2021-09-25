Royal flush leads to $150K jackpot at Las Vegas casino
A local video poker player hit a royal flush progressive jackpot on Thursday at Red Rock Resort.
The Station Casinos Boarding Pass holder turned a $15 bet into a jackpot win of $150,853.78 while playing Double Double Bonus Poker on the resort’s casino floor.
The winner chose to remain anonymous.
Winners across the Las Vegas Valley
Palace Station
A sequential royal flush turned a $1.25 bet into $12,500.
Congratulations to this lucky player! They placed a $1.25 bet and went home with
$12,500.00 🙌 🤩 pic.twitter.com/uLzOI3Gu3F
— Palace Station (@palacestation) September 23, 2021
Suncoast Casino
A Dragon Link-Autumn Moon machine paid out $10,347.55.
🌕 The Autumn Moon was shining bright for this $10,347.55 winner! pic.twitter.com/0eHgKdPJn9
— Suncoast Casino (@suncoastcasino) September 23, 2021
Harrah’s Laughlin
Anthony won a jackpot of $19,157 playing Lock It Link.
💰 🔒 💰 #WINNER Anthony $19,157 Lock It Link 💰 💰 @HarrahsLaughlin #laughlin @Caesars_Rewards @CaesarsEnt #harrahslaughin Must be 21 or older to gamble. Know When To Stop Before You Start.® Gambling Problem? Call 1-800-522-4700. pic.twitter.com/A5jtK8eg1l
— Harrah's Laughlin (@HarrahsLaughlin) September 19, 2021