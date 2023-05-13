89°F
weather icon Partly Cloudy
Las Vegas, NV
app-logo
RJ App
Vegas News, Alerts, ePaper
OPEN
Casinos & Gaming

Ruling on Steve Wynn lobbying effort appealed by Justice Department

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
May 12, 2023 - 5:42 pm
 
Casino mogul Steve Wynn (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)
Casino mogul Steve Wynn (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)

The Justice Department is appealing a U.S. District Court judge’s ruling that former Wynn Resorts Ltd. CEO Steve Wynn did not have to register as a foreign agent in his dealings with China and former President Donald Trump in 2017.

The Justice Department on Friday appealed District Court Judge James Boasberg’s ruling that Wynn did not have to register under the Foreign Agent Registration Act. Boasberg’s decision was based on the government not being able to compel Wynn to register years after any lobbying occurred.

The government said in its appeal that Wynn should have to register because it would set a precedent for an “opportunity for gamesmanship” in which individuals would be less likely to register as foreign agents knowing that they would face no civil penalty once they stop acting on behalf of a foreign citizen.

The Justice Department filed a lawsuit in May 2022 against Wynn after it repeatedly asked him to register as a foreign agent after he delivered a message to then-President Trump from a Chinese government official.

In a filing in U.S. District Court for the District of Columbia, both Wynn and the Justice Department said they didn’t expect to reach a settlement in the case.

Wynn, who left Wynn Resorts in 2018 following a sexual harassment scandal, has said he is a private citizen and no longer bound by business regulations. His contacts and attorneys were not available for comment on Friday.

Wynn has argued that he wasn’t lobbying when he told the Trump administration that China wanted the U.S. to extradite Guo Wengui, a wealthy exile who criticized the Chinese government.

In the original Justice Department lawsuit, the government claimed Wynn in 2017 was acting to protect his casino operations in Macao when he told Trump about China’s position on Guo.

Wynn’s attorneys said he passed along the message from Sun Lijun, then the vice minister of China’s Ministry of Public Security. Wynn said he relayed the message as a diplomatic offer and Trump ultimately rejected it.

Contact Richard N. Velotta at rvelotta@reviewjournal.com or 702-477-3893. Follow @RickVelotta on Twitter.

MOST READ
1
$100K video poker jackpot hits on Las Vegas Strip
$100K video poker jackpot hits on Las Vegas Strip
2
Action! Hollywood may come to Las Vegas
Action! Hollywood may come to Las Vegas
3
A’s new Las Vegas ballpark plan comes with a Strip view
A’s new Las Vegas ballpark plan comes with a Strip view
4
CARTOON: Teflon Don?
CARTOON: Teflon Don?
5
CARTOONS: Liberals find themselves now defending Fox News
CARTOONS: Liberals find themselves now defending Fox News
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
More stories for you
New Wynn lawsuit focused on slot machine attendant’s tip sharing
New Wynn lawsuit focused on slot machine attendant’s tip sharing
Dominion: $787.5M settlement with Fox over false election claims
Dominion: $787.5M settlement with Fox over false election claims
House GOP can question ex-prosecutor about Trump case, judge says
House GOP can question ex-prosecutor about Trump case, judge says
For now, Supreme Court keeps FDA abortion pill rules in place
For now, Supreme Court keeps FDA abortion pill rules in place
Supreme Court temporarily extends access to abortion pill
Supreme Court temporarily extends access to abortion pill
‘Unique challenges’: How a new Nevada traffic law led to court gridlock
‘Unique challenges’: How a new Nevada traffic law led to court gridlock