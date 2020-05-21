Sahara Las Vegas releases health, safety rules ahead of reopening

The Sahara is the latest Strip property to release updated health and safety protocols.

Poker chips are collected for the first game during a grand opening event for the new poker room at Sahara Las Vegas casino-hotel in Las Vegas, Friday, Feb. 21, 2020. (Erik Verduzco/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Erik_Verduzco

The Sahara Las Vegas is the latest Strip property to release updated health and safety protocols.

The hotel-casino released its new “SAHARA Cares” outline Thursday morning that includes social distancing requirements and temperature checks.

“The health and safety of our guests and team members is our number one priority,” Sahara Senior Vice President and General Manager Paul Hobson said in a news release. “We are committed to ensuring both our guests and team members can feel safe when they come to our resort.”

The property “collaborated with experts to establish hundreds of additional practices to minimize risk for guests and team members,” according to the release.

The property’s new guidelines include:

— The use of disinfectants and BioProtect, an antimicrobial surface protectant, on items such as gaming chips, elevator buttons and slot machine panels.

— A contactless, virtual concierge for service requests.

— Asking table game players to wear a cloth face mask and step away from the game if they want to smoke.

— Social distancing requirements in casinos, including additional space between slot machines and markers on the floor to remind guests to keep their distance.

— Temperature checks for all team members and vendors as they enter the property.

— Service buttons on slot machines that alert attendants when the device should be sanitized.

— Hand sanitizer throughout the property.

— Single-use items at restaurants and no reusable menus.

— Personal protective equipment for staff.

— Limited seating in restaurants.

— Plexiglass shields at the front desk, casino cage, sportsbook and more.

— An increased volume of outside air brought into the property’s ventilation system to “turn over” inside air faster.

As of Thursday morning, the Sahara’s website had rooms available to book starting June 1.

