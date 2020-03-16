Sahara Las Vegas temporarily closes 3 restaurants

Beers & Bets, Bella Bistro and Prendi go dark, with changes in restaurant and lounge hours to be reviewed weekly.

A car exits the Sahara Las Vegas where there is free valet parking available, in Las Vegas on Friday, Dec. 20, 2019. Elizabeth Page Brumley/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @EliPagePhoto

Sahara Las Vegas has temporarily closed three of its restaurants and reduced the hours of some other food and beverage venues. The closures, effective Monday, are the sports-themed Beers & Bets, the Italian eatery Bella Bistro and the grab-and-go outlet Prendi.

José Andrés’ Bazaar Meat, the Mexican restaurant Uno Mas and Northside Café will remain open, along with the resort’s Starbucks and various bars and lounges. Here are the latest hours for those venues that are not shuttering.

Bazaar Meat by José Andrés: 5:30 to 10 p.m. Wednesday through Sunday.

Casbar Lounge: 24 hours.

Northside Café: 6 a.m. to 2 p.m. daily.

Starbucks: 24 hours.

The Tangier: 2 p.m. to midnight Friday and Saturday.

Uno Más: 2 to 11 p.m. daily.

These changes will be reviewed on a weekly basis.

