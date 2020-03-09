Sahara Las Vegas to add dancing fountains

The company said the fountains are part of a continued $150 million renovation project that includes updates to the property’s exterior and new restaurants.

Sahara Las Vegas is getting dancing fountains, which is set to be built near the main entrance with a negative edge waterfall and LED technology beneath a 24-foot color-changing chandelier. (Sahara Las Vegas)

Sahara Las Vegas is getting dancing fountains.

The water feature is set to be built near the main entrance with a negative edge waterfall and LED technology beneath a 24-foot color-changing chandelier, according to a Monday press release from Sahara.

The company said the fountains are part of a continued $150 million renovation project that includes updates to the property’s exterior and new dining options.

“Great care has been taken to incorporate guest feedback into our plans, creating a truly unique, boutique experience right along the Las Vegas Strip,” said Paul Hobson, senior vice president and general manager of Sahara, in the release.

The 1,615-room property plans to change the look of its Strip-facing facade this year with a renovated porte cochère and new digital signage.

Its interior entrance will also go through a series of changes, including new stone tile and a 20-foot hand-blown glass chandelier.

Three new restaurants are set to open as part of the renovation project, including the Philadelphia crab house and sports bar, Chinese restaurant Chickie’s and Pete’s and a yet-to-be-revealed Italian restaurant.

Construction is still ongoing at the property’s main resort pool. The space is set to feature VIP cabanas and a private pool overlooking the main pool.

