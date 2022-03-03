Sahara wades into daypool scene with new Azilo Ultra Pool

With daybeds in the water and a gourmet poolside menu, Sahara Las Vegas is set to open its all-new Azilo Ultra Pool on Friday.

Azilo Ultra Pool at the Sahara (Sahara)

It’s been a long winter, but pool season is just around the corner. To join in seven months of Mojave Desert fun, Sahara Las Vegas will open its all-new Azilo Ultra Pool on Friday.

Centered on a classically shaped rectangular pool, the outdoor amenity features eye-catching Moroccan décor, lush greenery and a 240-foot LED wall.

Azilo replaces the old Foxtail Pool. “We completely gutted and rebuilt it from the ground up,” said Steve Sagan, general manager of daylife and nightlife. The new version has 10 cabanas, three bungalows and daybeds in the water.

“It gives you that exclusive feeling that you’re somewhere other than the Las Vegas Strip,” Sagan said, mentioning such locales as Dubai, Miami’s South Beach, and other posh resorts.

Curated by Chef Lyle Kaku, the poolside menu has a Latin and Asian influence. Choices will include breakfast tortas; steak and eggs burritos; avocado toast; açai bowls; panzanella; sushi, Caesar salad and ceviche. As an example of Kaku’s inventiveness, the pickled watermelon plate features jalapeño simple syrup, jicama, crumbled cotija, baby kale, pepitas and Tajin powder.

There will also be summer food standbys like hamburgers and fries, but with a gourmet twist. Think nachos with a choice of steak or tuna poke for a topping. “You have your standard pool food, but with an elevated touch. Our burgers aren’t just a burger,” Sagan said.

A full roster of music will be available, including DJs performing house and other electronica. Perhaps uniquely in town, there will also be some waterside twang later in pool season.

“We’re partnering with iHeart to do a nice country concert series over the course of the summer,” Sagan said.

Azilo will be open to hotel guests and the public, 21 and over. Mondays will be industry and locals day, complete with free entrance. Pool hours are from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., with extended closing times later in the year.