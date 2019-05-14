70°F
weather icon Partly Cloudy
Las Vegas NV
Casinos & Gaming

Salaries declined in 2018 for Las Vegas gaming CEOs

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
May 14, 2019 - 9:12 am
 

Five of six CEOs at Las Vegas’ largest gaming companies saw their pay decline in 2018.

“The fourth quarter was really bad for equity markets across the board,” said Union Gaming analyst John DeCree. “Casino stock prices were hit especially hard.”

Still, chief executives made between $1 million and $24 million last year, according to company filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

DeCree said a number of factors affected the market, including the Federal Reserve commenting on interest rate hikes and tensions in U.S.-China trade relations.

Most of the six CEOs had seen a jump in their compensation in 2017. Macquarie analyst Chad Beynon attributed that to casino stocks rising 75 percent on average that year.

“Most of the compensation comes through restricted stock units or stock warrants that may be priced at lower cost basis levels,” he said via email. “As the stock moves up or the instrument vests, those rewards are available to CEOs.”

Here’s how the CEOs of the largest Las Vegas gaming companies by employment fared in 2018 based on SEC filings:

Sheldon Adelson, Las Vegas Sands Corp.

Las Vegas Sands board Chairman and CEO Sheldon Adelson made $24 million last year, $2 million less than in 2017 but $11.3 million more than his total compensation in 2016. His base salary remained unchanged from the previous year at $5 million, with a majority of his earnings coming from awards and compensations.

With a median employee salary of $40,611 at Sands, according to SEC filings, the CEO-to-employee pay ratio was 591-to-1. A full-time employee located in Las Vegas with wages and overtime pay was determined to be the median employee.

Adelson has worked as board chairman, CEO and a director of Sands since 1988. He owned 10 percent of the company’s shares as of March 18, but his family owns a controlling stake in the company.

Sands spokesman Ron Reese declined to comment for this story.

Matt Maddox, Wynn Resorts Ltd.

Wynn Resorts’ Matt Maddox took over as CEO in February 2018, after Steve Wynn stepped down amid allegations he sexually harassment employees. Steve Wynn has denied the allegations.

Maddox had served as the company’s president since 2013. He made $17 million last year, down from $24.8 million in 2017 but four times the $4.6 million he made in 2016.

Wynn spokesman Michael Weaver said Maddox’s total compensation in 2018 is closer to $13.4 million when factoring in restricted stock grants.

The SEC noted a slight bump in Maddox’s base salary last year — from $1.5 million to $1.9 million — but stock awards dropped dramatically, from $21 million to $12 million. With Wynn’s median employee making $44,492, the pay ratio to Maddox’s salary was 387-to-1. The company considers a full-time, salaried employee in Las Vegas as the median employee.

Maddox owned about 479,000 shares as of March 11, less than 1 percent.

Mark Frissora, Caesars Entertainment Corp.

Former Caesars President and CEO Mark Frissora made $13.2 million last year, a $10 million cut to his compensation in 2017. On April 16, Caesars announced Tony Rodio as its new CEO.

Frissora was appointed CEO in July 2015. While his salary remained unchanged in 2018 at $2 million, Frissora saw an additional $2 million in his bonus, but an $11.8 million cut to stock awards. In total, 85 percent of Frissora’s earnings were from incentive compensation awards.

The pay ratio between Frissora and his employees was 360-to-1, with the median employee at Caesars making $36,586. The company looked at total cash compensation when comparing pay.

As of April 1, Frissora owned 3.6 million shares, less than 1 percent. Caesars spokesman Richard Broome declined to comment for this story.

Jim Murren, MGM Resorts International

Jim Murren, CEO and board chairman of MGM Resorts International, made $12.8 million last year, slightly below the $14.6 million he received the previous year. His base salary remained unchanged at $2 million.

The median compensation for MGM employees was $36,192 last year, resulting in a pay ratio of 355-to-1. The median employee’s cash compensation included salary, bonus, tips and other cash-based wages.

Murren beneficially owned about 1.4 million shares as of March 7, less than 1 percent total. He has been a director of MGM since 1998 and has been CEO since 2008.

A company spokesman did not provide comment.

Keith Smith, Boyd Gaming Corp.

The earnings of Keith Smith, president and CEO of Boyd Gaming, have remained relatively flat over the past three years. His base salary of $1.3 million has remained unchanged, but other awards and compensation brought his total earnings down from $8.6 million in 2017 to $7.8 million last year.

The median Boyd employee made $24,746 last year, resulting in a CEO-to-employee pay ratio of 315-to-1. Spokesman David Strow said the median employee compensation calculation does not include tips, making it difficult to compare its ratio to other companies.

As of March 1, Smith — who has worked as a director for Boyd since 2005 — owned 1.96 million of the company’s shares, or 1.75 percent.

Frank Fertitta III, Red Rock Resorts

Red Rock Resorts Chairman and CEO Frank Fertitta III’s compensation saw little change last year, moving up to $1.96 million from $1.94 million. His base salary of $1 million has remained the same the past three years.

Fertitta’s stock ownership gives him 86.4 percent combined voting power in the company.

With the median Red Rock employee making $31,047, the pay ratio was 63-to-1, with the company calculating salary, tips, bonus and other taxable compensation.

A company spokeswoman did not respond to a request for comment.

The Review-Journal is owned by the family of Las Vegas Sands Corp. Chairman and CEO Sheldon Adelson.

Contact Bailey Schulz at bschulz@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0233. Follow @bailey_schulz on Twitter.

Business Videos
How much do Las Vegas casino CEOs make?
Las Vegas gaming CEOs made anywhere between $1 million and $24 million last year, according to company filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. ((Las Vegas Review-Journal)
30-year-old Rio needs a little TLC
Nearly 30 years after the Rio opened, the red and blue jewel that helped catapult Las Vegas to a new level with its buffet and nightclub has lost its status along with its shine.
The latest on the Drew Las Vegas - VIDEO
Eli Segall recounts his tour of the Drew Las Vegas, formerly the Fontainebleau, on the Las Vegas Strip. (Michael Quine/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Pinball Hall of Fame to move near south Strip
Operators of the Pinball Hall of Fame have been approved to build a new, larger arcade near the south edge of the Strip on Las Vegas Boulevard near Russel Road. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto
National Hardware Show underway Las Vegas
The National Hardware Show kicked off Tuesday at the Las Vegas Convention Center (Mat Luschek / Review-Journal)
Caesars for sale?
Caesars Entertainment Corp. has been swept up in takeover speculation since the company’s share price tumbled last year amid disappointing earnings and concerns over a recession. Amid the decline, hedge funds scooped up shares. Billionaire activist investor Carl Icahn began buying shares of Caesars as early as January. Icahn acquired nearly 18 percent by mid-March. In February Icahn called on the Caesars board to study a sale as a way to boost shareholder value.
Las Vegas home prices
Las Vegas home prices grew fastest among major markets in February for the ninth straight month. But amid affordability concerns, the growth rate has slowed down. Southern Nevada prices in February were up 9.7% from a year earlier, according to the latest S&P CoreLogic Case-Shiller index. The last time Las Vegas' price growth fell below 10% was in September 2017, S&P Dow Jones Indices reported.
Free Parking Coming To Wynn
Free parking will come to the Wynn and Encore resorts on May 1, 2019. (Mat Luschek / Review-Journal)
Founding Venetian employees talk about 20 years at the Strip resort
The Venetian, which opened May 3, 1999, is celebrating 20 years on the Las Vegas Strip. Seven original employees talk about opening the luxury resort and working there for two decades. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto
Circa aiming for December 2020 opening
The 1.25-million-square-foot property will have 44-stories and 777-rooms. It will also have a separate nine-story, 1,201-space parking garage.
Boxabl official explains the building concept
Boxabl business development manager Galiano Tiramani shows off a room built by his company. (Blake Apgar/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
TI/Mirage Tram reopens
The tram that shuttles guests between TI and Mirage reopened this week after being closed for much of 2018.
Las Vegas Convention Center expansion taking shape
Renderings and actual footage show how the Las Vegas Convention Center is evolving.
Former Starbucks CEO Howard Schultz at Las Vegas convention
Former Starbucks CEO and potential presidential candidate Howard Schultz spoke at the Epicor Insights user conference at Mandalay Bay Convention Center Wednesday, April 17, 2019. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto
Drew Las Vegas to open in the second quarter of 2022
The 67-story Drew Las Vegas is slated to open in the second quarter of 2022 at the north end of the Las Vegas Strip. (Michael Quine/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
NAB Day 1 (Time Lapse)
NAB kicked off at the Las Vegas Convention Center on Monday, April 8, 2019. (Mat Luschek / Review-Journal)
National Association of Broadcasters Show shows 1mm thick 8K TV with 22.2 channel digital sound
Japan’s NHK Science & Technology Research Laboratories booth featured a 1mm thick 8K TV system used in conjunction with a 22.2 channel digital sound system at the National Association of Broadcasters Show at the Las Vegas Convention Center. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto
Nevada shoppers react to Smith’s no longer accepting Visa credit cards
On March 1, Smith’s announced that it would no longer be accepting Visa credit cards at any of its 142 supermarkets, including the 45 in Nevada.
Massachusetts Gaming Commission asks how long Wynn executives knew about misconduct
Business reporter Rick Velotta gives an update on the adjudicatory hearing on the suitability of Wynn Resorts to retain its gaming license in Massachusetts.
Henderson app developer part of Startup in Residence
Henderson based developers of the app On Point Barricade are taking part in Startup in Residence, a North America program dedicated to pairing tech companies with governments. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto
Sam's Town employees and customers talk of their love for the iconic casino
Longtime Sam's Town employees and customers love each other and love their casino. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto
Las Vegas apartments rents
Las Vegas’ apartment market has accelerated in recent years. Developers are packing the suburbs with projects, landlords are on a buying spree, and tenants have filled buildings.
William Boyd talks about the birth of Sam's Town
On the eve of the 40th anniversary of Sam's Town, William Boyd, executive chairman of Boyd Gaming and son of hotel namesake Sam Boyd, talks about how the casino became one of the first local properties in Las Vegas. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto
High Roller observation wheel turns five
The world’s tallest observation wheel celebrates it’s fifth year on Sunday, March 31, 2019. (Michael Quine/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Vegas88s
Escape Room Industry Growing In Las Vegas
Escapology employees discuss the growing escape room industry in the U.S. and Las Vegas. (Bailey Schulz/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Impact of parking fees on visiting the Las Vegas Strip
There are no data showing a relationship between Strip resort and parking fees and the number of out-of-state visitors to Las Vegas. But there are data showing a relationship between Strip parking fees and the number of local visitors to the the Strip. ‘’As a local, I find myself picking hotels I visit for dinner or entertainment, based on whether they charge for parking or not,”’ said David Perisset, the owner of Exotics Racing. ‘’It is not a matter of money, more of principle.’’ A 2018 survey by the Las Vegas Global Economic Alliance found 36.9 percent of Clark County residents reported avoiding parking at Strip casinos that charge for parking. 29.1 percent reported avoiding using any services from a Strip casino that charges for parking.
MGM's sports betting deals
MGM Resorts International signed a sports betting sponsorship agreement with the NBA in July It was the first professional sports league to have official ties with a legal sports betting house. The deal came just two months after the U.S. Supreme Court overturned a law prohibiting sports betting in most states. In October, MGM became the first gaming company to sign a sports betting partnership with the NHL. In November, MGM became the first gaming company to sign a sports betting partnership with the MLB. Financial terms of Tuesday’s deal and earlier partnerships have not been announced.
Faraday puts Las Vegas land on the market
Nearly two years after Faraday Future bailed on its North Las Vegas auto factory, the company has put its land up for sale. (Michael Quine/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
El Cortez owner Kenny Epstein on running the iconic property
Kenny Epstein, owner of the El Cortez Hotel in downtown Las Vegas, talks about Jackie Gaughan mentorship and answers rumors about bodies in the basement at the mob-era casino. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto
LVCVA recommends construction of underground people mover
The Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority announced the recommendation for an underground people mover for the convention center. The system would have the potential to expand and connect Downtown and the resort corridor all the way to McCarran. (Michael Quine/ Las Vegas Review-Journal)
THE LATEST