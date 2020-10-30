67°F
Casinos & Gaming

Sandra Morgan leaving casino regulator for Fidelity National board

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
October 30, 2020 - 9:57 am
 
Updated October 30, 2020 - 10:52 am

Nevada Gaming Control Board Chairwoman Sandra Morgan, who announced her resignation Thursday, will join the board of directors of Jacksonville, Florida-based Fidelity National Financial, Inc. on Nov. 9, the title insurance underwriting company announced Friday.

“We are excited and pleased to welcome Sandra to our board of directors as an independent director,” Chairman William P. Foley II said. “Sandra comes at an exciting time for FNF as we remain committed to maximizing and delivering value to all FNF stakeholders. I know her deep experience and diverse skillset will certainly benefit our management team and board.”

The surprise announcement Thursday means Gov. Steve Sisolak must move to appoint a new chair for the three-member board that recommends, monitors and enforces gaming policies and regulations in Nevada.

This is a developing story. Check back here for updates.

Contact Richard N. Velotta at rvelotta@reviewjournal.com or 702-477-3893. Follow @RickVelotta on Twitter.

