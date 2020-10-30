Sandra Morgan leaving casino regulator for Fidelity National board

Nevada Gaming Control Board Chairwoman Sandra Morgan will join the board of directors of Fidelity National Financial on Nov. 9.

Sandra Morgan (Las Vegas Review-Journal file)

Nevada Gaming Control Board Chairwoman Sandra Morgan, who announced her resignation Thursday, will join the board of directors of Jacksonville, Florida-based Fidelity National Financial, Inc. on Nov. 9, the title insurance underwriting company announced Friday.

“We are excited and pleased to welcome Sandra to our board of directors as an independent director,” Chairman William P. Foley II said. “Sandra comes at an exciting time for FNF as we remain committed to maximizing and delivering value to all FNF stakeholders. I know her deep experience and diverse skillset will certainly benefit our management team and board.”

The surprise announcement Thursday means Gov. Steve Sisolak must move to appoint a new chair for the three-member board that recommends, monitors and enforces gaming policies and regulations in Nevada.

