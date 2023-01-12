Sands announces plans to build casino resort on Long Island

The Las Vegas-based company will join a lengthy list of competitors for one of three downstate New York gaming licenses expected to be awarded later this year.

FILE - In this Sept. 17, 2017 file photo, hockey fans make their way toward the entrances of the renovated Nassau Veterans Memorial Coliseum in Uniondale, N.Y. Las Vegas Sands said it has entered into agreements to purchase the long-term lease of the site currently home to the Nassau Veterans Memorial Coliseum. (AP Photo/Kathy Willens, File)

Las Vegas Sands Corp. will bid for one of three downstate New York casino licenses with a proposal to build a multibillion-dollar resort on Long Island, the company announced Thursday.

Las Vegas Sands said it has entered into agreements to purchase the long-term lease of the site currently home to the Nassau Veterans Memorial Coliseum. The transactions, which still require certain regulatory approvals, would grant the company control of up to 80 acres in Nassau County, New York.

The Review-Journal is owned by the Adelson family, including Dr. Miriam Adelson, majority shareholder of Las Vegas Sands Corp., and Las Vegas Sands President and COO Patrick Dumont.

