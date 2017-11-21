Sands CEO Adelson fractures three ribs, company says

Las Vegas Sands Chief Executive Officer Sheldon Adelson fractured three ribs during an overseas trip, the company said Monday in a statement.

Las Vegas Sands Corp. Chairman and CEO Sheldon Adelson speaks at the Global Gaming Expo (G2E) 2014 at the Venetian Las Vegas on Oct. 1, 2014, in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

Las Vegas Sands Corp. Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Sheldon Adelson fractured three ribs during an overseas trip, the company said Monday in a statement.

Adelson, 84, was injured during a ferry ride from Macau to Hong Kong, said Ron Reese, Sands senior vice president of global communications. The billionaire was visiting Asia to celebrate the 10th anniversary of the Venetian Macao.

“Mr. Adelson has been receiving treatment for the injury and is expected to make a full recovery,” he said.

Reese said Adelson will be leaving Asia to spend Thanksgiving in Hawaii with his family and friends. He declined to say when the CEO would return to work.

Adelson owns a majority stake in Las Vegas Sands. Forbes estimates his net worth at $37 billion, making him the 14th richest man in the world.

The Las Vegas Review-Journal is owned by the family of Sheldon Adelson.

Contact Todd Prince at tprince@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0386. Follow @toddprincetv on Twitter.