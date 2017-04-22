Sands CEO Adelson’s pay increased slightly in 2016

Las Vegas Sands Corp. Chairman and CEO Sheldon Adelson speaks during the Adelson Educational Campus' 13th annual In Pursuit of Excellence Gala at The Venetian hotel-casino in Las Vegas on Sunday, March 26, 2017. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Las Vegas Sands Corp. paid Chief Executive Officer Sheldon Adelson $12.7 million last year, a slight increase over his 2015 pay but less than his Strip peers, new SEC filings show.

Adelson earned $1 million in base salary, $3.65 million in stock awards and a $4.33 million performance-based cash bonus. His cash bonus slightly decreased year over year because the company didn’t achieve its earnings performance target.

Slightly more than a quarter of Adelson’s compensation, or $3.4 million, was for security for himself and his family, according to a Securities and Exchange Commission document published Friday.

Adelson’s compensation breakdown hasn’t changed much over the past three years. He earned $12.1 million and $12 million in 2015 and 2014, respectively.

By comparison, MGM Resorts Chief Executive Officer Jim Murren earned $16.6 million in 2016. Wynn Resorts Chief Executive Officer Steve Wynn earned nearly as much as his two peers combined, collecting $28.2 million.

The Review-Journal is owned by the family of Las Vegas Sands Corp. Chairman and CEO Sheldon Adelson.

Contact Todd Prince at tprince@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0386. Follow @toddprincetv on Twitter.