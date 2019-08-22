Sands Corp. changing plans for building resorts in Japan

Las Vegas Sands Corp. is changing course on plans to pursue an integrated resort in Osaka, Japan.

Las Vegas Sands Corp. is changing course on plans to pursue an integrated resort in Osaka, Japan, and will instead focus on the larger cities of Tokyo and Yokohama.

Sands CEO Sheldon Adelson said in a Thursday morning press release that he believes investments in Tokyo or Yokohama will give the company a better opportunity to “maintain our industry-leading returns on invested capital.”

“For the past several years, we have engaged in conversation with the Osaka government regarding the possibility of building a world-class integrated Resort there,” Adelson said in the statement. “We thank the people and the government there for their professionalism and wish them much success with Expo 2025 and the other initiatives they had planned.”

Osaka is expected to be the first city to develop an integrated resort because it plans to host the World Expo in 2025. The Japan market is estimated to be worth more than $25 billion a year once resorts open that year.

