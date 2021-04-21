Sands earnings call may provide clues on easing of Macao travel limits

Las Vegas Sands Corp. will discuss its first-quarter earnings with investors Wednesday after the stock market closes and analysts have plenty of questions to pose.

Analysts are hoping to get some clues on the potential return of visitation to Macao when Las Vegas Sands Corp. announces its first-quarter earnings after the New York Stock Exchange closes Wednesday.

“We’d expect LVS to discuss potential further travel easing in Macao such as a travel bubble/visa/e-visa issuance acceleration,” gaming analyst Joseph Greff of New York-based J.P. Morgan said in a report to investors Tuesday.

“Several press reports have noted that the Macao government is asking the central government in Beijing for easing; if Beijing wasn’t amenable to easing would this be allowed to run in the press there? Probably not. So, we are optimistic on this front,” Greff said.

Wednesday’s earnings call — the first of about two dozen involving publicly traded casino and gaming equipment supply companies scheduled over the next month — will be Sands’ first call since the March 3 announcement that the company was selling its Las Vegas resort and convention facilities to affiliates of Apollo Global Management Inc. and Vici Properties Inc. for $6.25 billion. That deal is expected to close by the end of the year and provide the company with the ability to invest in other foreign and domestic resorts.

Sands has hired lobbyists to persuade the Texas Legislature to approve casino gaming in that state. There are plans for possible casino-resort developments in New York and Chicago. Sands also could fortify its presence in Macao and Singapore, where the company is the market leader.

Greff also contemplated the prospect of Macao enabling the use of digital currency.

“We’d also expect LVS to answer the question, is there a strong likelihood, before concession renewals or after, of Macao’s government, moving Macao to digital currency/virtual legal tender to combat potential money laundering,” Greff said. “Any sense on how this would be implemented? How would it impact the industry’s business segments?”

