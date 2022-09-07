Sands establishes $1M scholarship program in Singapore

Las Vegas Sands Corp. and its Marina Bay Sands resort hope to develop tourism talent pipeline with the new scholarship program.

This Aug. 26, 2016, file photo shows Marina Bay Sands resort in Singapore. (AP Photo/Wong Maye-E)

Las Vegas Sands Corp. and its Marina Bay Sands resort in Singapore established a $1 million scholarship program to help build a pipeline of new talent for the hospitality industry in that country.

The scholarship is designed to advance hospitality careers in Singapore and capitalize on tourism growth projected over the coming years.

“The hospitality industry’s greatest asset lies in its people, and developing hospitality talent is especially important as the sector undergoes rapid transformation,” said Ron Reese, senior vice president of global communications and corporate affairs, who spearheads corporate responsibility initiatives at Sands.

“Singapore’s resilient tourism industry is expected to grow robustly with international travel resuming,” Reese said in a news release. “By investing in education to help youth establish careers in hospitality, we are supporting the future of our industry and Singapore’s continued leadership as a top global travel destination.”

Sands operates one of two casino resorts in the sovereign South Asian city-state, competing with Resorts World Sentosa on an island off Singapore’s coast.

