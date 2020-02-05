Sands exec says Macao casino closure could last longer than 15 days

In an appearance before the state Gaming Control Board, Las Vegas Sands Chief Operating Officer Rob Goldstein said 35,000 employees are affected by the casino closure.

The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel is shown in Macau. (AP Photo/Kin Cheung, File)

The 35,000 employees of Las Vegas Sands’ six casinos in Macao are staying home these days following this week’s casino closure ordered by the chief executive of the special administrative region.

“It’s a scary time for all of us,” Sands Chief Operating Officer Rob Goldstein told members of the state Gaming Control Board Wednesday.

Goldstein was before the board in an unrelated suitability hearing, but gave members an update of the situation in Macao during his appearance.

Goldstein said while Macao Chief Executive Ho Iat-seng on Tuesday ordered casinos closed for 15 days, the shutdown could last longer.

“It could be two weeks, it could be two months,” Goldstein said.

The Review-Journal is owned by the family of Las Vegas Sands Corp. Chairman and CEO Sheldon Adelson. Las Vegas Sands operates six properties in Macao and one in Singapore.

This is a developing story. Check back here for updates.

Contact Richard N. Velotta at rvelotta@reviewjournal.com or 702-477-3893. Follow @RickVelotta on Twitter.