Sands lands on list of 250 best-managed firms

Las Vegas Sands Corp. landed itself on the Drucker Institute’s list of the top 250 best-managed companies, as part of the institute’s annual list that was released this week.

Sands was the only gaming company to make it in the top 250, ranking at No. 180 with three other firms including Moderna Inc., NextEra Energy Inc. and Oneok Inc. The companies each had an overall score of 58.1 out of 100, higher than the list’s mean score of 50.

“This speaks to the company’s track record as a model employer and community partner, and this ranking is greatly appreciated,” said Ron Reese, senior vice president of global communications and corporate affairs at Las Vegas Sands Corp.

Microsoft Corp. landed in the No. 1 spot with an overall score of 98.6 followed by Apple Inc. with 83.2 then IBM Corp. with a score of 80.9, according to Drucker.

Drucker Institute at Claremont Graduate University in Claremont, California, ranks 902 publicly traded companies on its list but places special weight on firms in the top 250.

The rankings are based on a “holistic measure of corporate effectiveness.” It uses 34 indicators across five categories that includes customer satisfaction, employee engagement and development, innovation, social responsibility and financial strength.

Other gaming companies to make the list included Penn Entertainment Inc. (No. 564), Caesars Entertainment Inc. (No. 568), Wynn Resorts Ltd. (No. 736) and Boyd Gaming Corp. (No. 861).

The Review-Journal is owned by the Adelson family, including Dr. Miriam Adelson, majority shareholder of Las Vegas Sands Corp., and Las Vegas Sands President and COO Patrick Dumont.

Contact Sean Hemmersmeier at shemmersmeier@reviewjournal.com. Follow @seanhemmers34 on Twitter.