Sands: Macao visitation may be off 80 percent on coronavirus fears

Company Chairman and CEO Sheldon Adelson said the inside of his Macao casino “looks like an operating room” because employees are wearing protective masks.

Las Vegas Sands Corp. said during a Wednesday earnings call that visitation to Macao may be off as much as 80 percent because of the spread of the coronavirus across China.

The resort company generates most of its revenue from Macao, where it has several properties including the Sands Macao, Sands Cotai Central and The Venetian Macao.

Company Chairman and CEO Sheldon Adelson said the inside of his Macao casino “looks like an operating room” because employees are wearing protective masks. Chief Operating Officer Robert Goldstein said dealers were first to wear the masks, but now most everybody has them.

Adelson said the company is doing all it can to assist the nation’s health agencies in addressing the Wuhan coronavirus. Keeping guests and employees safe is a top priority, he said.

Las Vegas Sands Corp. reported fourth-quarter net income of $783 million, 82 cents a share, on revenue of $3.509 billion. That compared with a loss of $154 million, 22 cents a share, on revenue of $3.475 billion for the same period a year earlier.

In the fourth quarter of 2018, the company reported a non-recurring tax item that resulted in the loss.

The company has high hopes for Macao, with a $2.2 billion investment in its Londoner project, which is slated to open later this year.

Adelson and Goldstein said Sands is “the biggest investor in Macao by far.”

“We look forward to additional investments in Macao,” Adelson said.

Goldstein said the company will be the premium mass market leader in the area once the Londoner opens.

Macao operators’ stocks have been volatile as investors grapple with worries about the spread of the coronavirus.

Company shares closed up 26 cents or 0.4 percent to $64.67 Wednesday. Afterhours trading was down slightly.

