Sands properties in Macau announce new partnership

IHG and Sands China said The Venetian Macao and The Parisian Macao have become InterContinental Alliance Resorts, according to a news release.

The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel is shown in Macau. (AP Photo/Kin Cheung, File)

Sands properties in Las Vegas and Macao, China, have partnered with one of the world’s leading hotel companies to expand reward opportunities for guests.

IHG and Sands China said The Venetian Macao and The Parisian Macao have become InterContinental Alliance Resorts, according to a statement released Tuesday. In addition, The Londoner Hotel in Macao will join the alliance when it opens in 2020 following the renovation of the current Holiday Inn Macao Cotai Central.

IHG and The Venetian and Palazzo in Las Vegas also announced the long-term extension of their alliance. The partnership extends through to 2027 at all five properties.

IHG’s Rewards Club has more than 100 million enrolled members globally.

Guests visiting any of the five luxury properties — which include approximately 13,000 luxury hotel rooms and suites — will be able to earn IHG Rewards Club points and redeem them for stays at more than 5,600 IHG properties worldwide.

“We are delighted to be expanding our strategic alliance with our long-term partner, IHG, not only for our existing portfolio of The Venetian Macao and The Parisian Macao, but also The Londoner Hotel when it opens,” Dr. Wilfred Wong, President of Sands China, said in the news release. “This valuable partnership further reinforces our commitment to Macao, and to providing outstanding customer experiences across our properties.”

“IHG has been a valuable partner for us here in Las Vegas and we are thrilled to carry the relationship through to 2027,” George Markantonis, president and chief operating officer of The Venetian, said in the release. “We are proud to provide IHG Rewards Club members direct access to the Las Vegas Strip and all the beautiful offerings within our resort and the award-winning Sands Expo.”

The Review-Journal is owned by the family of Las Vegas Sands Corp. Chairman and CEO Sheldon Adelson. Las Vegas Sands operates the Venetian Macao, The Parisian Macao, The Venetian and Palazzo.