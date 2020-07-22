Sands reports 97% revenue drop in Q2, affirms commitment to employees

Las Vegas Sands Corp. earnings suffered amid the COVID-19 pandemic and casino shutdowns across the world.

The Venetian on Tuesday, March 17, 2020, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

Las Vegas Sands Corp.’s net revenue plunged 97 percent in the second quarter, and the casino company’s earnings suffered amid the COVID-19 pandemic and casino shutdowns across the world.

Net revenue was $98 million between April and June, and the company reported an operating loss of $922 million for the quarter. The company fell to a net loss in the quarter of $985 million, compared with net income of $1.11 billion in the second quarter of 2019.

Chairman and CEO Sheldon Adelson said each of the markets in which Sands operates is in the early stages of recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Our greatest priority during this period of the recovery remains our deep commitment to supporting our team members and to helping those in need in each of our local communities of Macao, Singapore and Las Vegas,” he said in a Wednesday news release. “We remain optimistic about an eventual recovery of travel and tourism spending across our markets, as well as our future growth prospects.”

Adelson added that the company’s strong financial standing will allow it to continue to execute capital expenditure programs in Macao and Singapore, as well as continue to pursue growth opportunities in new markets.

The company was the first Las Vegas-based casino operator to report its second-quarter earnings.

It closed its Las Vegas Strip properties, The Venetian and Palazzo, in mid-March and pledged to pay all salaried, hourly, tipped, seasonal and on-call employees during the closure. Both properties reopened June 4, although the Palazzo hotel tower has since stopped accepting weekday reservations.

Sands also had to shut down its properties in the Chinese territory of Macao in February for 15 days.

Revenue has dropped even further compared with the first quarter of 2020, when the company reported a 51 percent drop in revenue compared to the year prior.

The Review-Journal is owned by the family of Las Vegas Sands Corp. Chairman and CEO Sheldon Adelson.

