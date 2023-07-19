110°F
Casinos & Gaming

Sands revenue more than doubles, thanks to recovery in Macao

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
July 19, 2023 - 2:44 pm
 
People walk in front of the Venetian Macao casino resorts, owned by Las Vegas Sands Corp., in M ...
People walk in front of the Venetian Macao casino resorts, owned by Las Vegas Sands Corp., in Macao on Nov. 23, 2014. (AP Photo/Kin Cheung, File)

Revenue for Las Vegas Sands Corp. more than doubled in the second quarter compared with a year ago, thanks to visitation increases in Macao and Singapore, the company reported Wednesday.

Executives of the Las Vegas-based gaming company said the company’s scale in Macao and Singapore bodes well for the future, particularly since those markets haven’t fully recovered since 2019 when the COVID-19 pandemic shut down much of the market.

Total visitation to Macao from nearby Guangdong province in the second quarter was 80 percent of what it was in 2019, leading Sands officials to believe the market hasn’t fully recovered and there’s room for growth.

The Review-Journal is owned by the Adelson family, including Dr. Miriam Adelson, majority shareholder of Las Vegas Sands Corp., and Las Vegas Sands President and COO Patrick Dumont.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Richard N. Velotta at rvelotta@reviewjournal.com or 702-477-3893. Follow @RickVelotta on Twitter.

