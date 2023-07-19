Sands revenue more than doubles, thanks to recovery in Macao

As the market leader in Macao, Sands executives are hopeful the recovery has just begun. The outlook is bright enough for the company to return to dividends.

People walk in front of the Venetian Macao casino resorts, owned by Las Vegas Sands Corp., in Macao on Nov. 23, 2014. (AP Photo/Kin Cheung, File)

Revenue for Las Vegas Sands Corp. more than doubled in the second quarter compared with a year ago, thanks to visitation increases in Macao and Singapore, the company reported Wednesday.

Executives of the Las Vegas-based gaming company said the company’s scale in Macao and Singapore bodes well for the future, particularly since those markets haven’t fully recovered since 2019 when the COVID-19 pandemic shut down much of the market.

Total visitation to Macao from nearby Guangdong province in the second quarter was 80 percent of what it was in 2019, leading Sands officials to believe the market hasn’t fully recovered and there’s room for growth.

The Review-Journal is owned by the Adelson family, including Dr. Miriam Adelson, majority shareholder of Las Vegas Sands Corp., and Las Vegas Sands President and COO Patrick Dumont.

