Sands sells The Venetian, Palazzo, Sands Expo for $6.25B

Affiliates of Apollo Global Management Inc. and VICI Properties Inc. will acquire subsidiaries that hold Las Vegas Sands’ Strip properties for $6.25 billion.

The Sands Expo and Convention Center and The Palazzo in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/John Locher, File)

Las Vegas Sands Corp. has sold The Venetian, its flagship Strip resort, and the rest of its Las Vegas properties in a multibillion-dollar deal that shakes up Nevada’s gaming industry.

Affiliates of Apollo Global Management Inc. and Vici Properties Inc. will acquire subsidiaries that hold the real estate and real estate-related assets of the Strip’s famed Venetian and Palazzo resorts and the Sands Expo and Convention Center for $6.25 billion, Sands officials announced early Wednesday.

Sands executives said in October they were considering offers for the Las Vegas properties so they could focus on the lucrative operations of their market-leading six resorts in Macao and their iconic hotel-casino in Singapore.

Under terms of the deal, New York-based Apollo, founded by real estate investor and former CEO Leon Black, would pay $1.05 billion in cash and $1.2 billion in seller financing in the form of a term loan credit and security agreement.

New York-based Vici, a real estate investment trust affiliated with Caesars Entertainment Inc., would pay $4 billion in the transaction.

The transaction is subject to customary closing conditions, including regulatory approvals.

Sands executives said Wednesday that it would be bittersweet selling The Venetian, the 21-year-old resort that catapulted the company into the world’s largest gaming operator, but the opportunities to pursue new growth prospects would be robust.

“The Venetian changed the face of future casino development and cemented Sheldon Adelson’s legacy as one of the most influential people in the history of the gaming and hospitality industry,” said Las Vegas Sands Chairman and CEO Rob Goldstein.

Adelson, the company’s founder, died Jan. 11 at age 87 at his home in Malibu, California, from complications related to treatment for non-Hodgkin lymphoma.

“As we announce the sale of The Venetian resort, we pay tribute to Mr. Adelson’s legacy while starting a new chapter in this company’s history. This company is focused on growth, and we see meaningful opportunities on a variety of fronts. Asia remains the backbone of this company and our developments in Macao and Singapore are the center of our attention.”

Goldstein said the company will always look for ways to reinvest in its properties and their communities and that there are new domestic development opportunities.

Several reports indicate Sands has hired a team to explore the possibility of expanding into Texas.

“Our long-held strategy of reinvesting in our Asian operations and returning capital to our shareholders will be enhanced through this transaction,” said Patrick Dumont, the company’s president and chief operating officer. “Additionally, as our industry continues to evolve, particularly as it relates to the digital marketplace, we are committed to exploring those possibilities.”

The casino industry, in Las Vegas and abroad, has been pummeled over the past year by restrictions imposed by governments in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Review-Journal is owned by the family of Sheldon Adelson, the late chairman and CEO of Las Vegas Sands Corp.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

