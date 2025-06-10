Say ‘I Do’ in this newly reopened, Instagram-worthy chapel

Can you hear the bells? This Instagram-worthy chapel is reopening at an off-Strip property.

Couple gets married at the Til Death Do Us Part Chapel inside the Palms Casino Resort. (Palms/Erin Marie Photos)

The black-and-white chapel Til Death Do Us Part is reopening in the Palms Casino Resort after a multi-year hiatus. Debuted in 2019, the pop art-inspired chapel is from Guatemalan American visual artist Joshua Vides.

“This isn’t your typical wedding chapel — it’s a visual experience unlike anything else in Las Vegas,” said Kevin Glass, assistant general manager of Palms Casino Resort. “We’re thrilled to bring back such a distinctive, art-driven venue that speaks to modern couples looking for something bold, memorable, and photo-worthy.”

Made for smaller weddings, the 800-square-foot chapel, inside the Pearl Concert Theater, has couples saying “I Do” inside a cartoon-looking venue. The chapel offers two different ceremony packages, with add-ons available.

Starting at $750, the “Just the Two of Us” package includes a couple-only ceremony, private chapel access, VIP check-in, a dining credit and dedicated wedding manager. The second package is the “Micro Elopement” for up to 25 guests, champagne at Unknown Bar, sound system, as well as a wedding manager, starting at $2,500.

Add-ons include a photo experience starting at $1,000 for a one-hour photo shoot in the chapel and other locations.

