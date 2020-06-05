L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal @Left_Eye_Images

Chris Day/Las Vegas Review-Journal

Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal @ellenkschmidt_

Midnight June 4

Eager to be part of the historic reopening of casinos in downtown Las Vegas, about two dozen people crowded around the glass doors at the Golden Nugget just before midnight. As images of fireworks filled the massive LED screen above them, many recorded the moment on their cellphones.

A few blocks away at the D Las Vegas, visitors made their way to slot machines to try their luck. Chairs had been removed at some to ensure proper social distancing.

1:10 a.m.

A sanitation crew mops the cement at the Fremont Street Experience in preparation for buskers and tourists.

2:22 a.m.

A worker preps the buns, condiments and, of course, the hot dogs at American Coney Island Chili Dogs, where there is almost always a line.

4:00 a.m.

Workers tested the 460-foot plumes of water at the beloved Fountains of Bellagio, one of the most recognized and photographed landmarks in the country. The first “official” show began at 9:30 a.m. with a special performance choreographed to the Shaker hymnal “Simple Gifts,” which was dedicated to the first responders and front-line workers during the coronavirus pandemic. Elvis’ “Viva Las Vegas” followed.

5:05 a.m.

It was 82 degrees when the sun rose at 5:23 a.m., glinting off the gold-tinted windows at Mandalay Bay. The temperature soared to 108 degrees in the afternoon amid an excessive heat warning.

6:01 a.m.

Juan Hernandez removed temporary fencing outside The Venetian that had been in place since the closure. Gondolas returned to the canals, with gondoliers voices audible for the first time in more than two months.

7:53 a.m.

Bellagio employees arrange velvet-roped stanchions in the walkway connecting the parking garage to the lobby so that visitors will enter in one direction.

8:59 a.m.

An armed guard surveys the gaming floor at Caesars Palace in front of a plaster reproduction of a famous work of ancient art depicting Roman soldiers capturing women to marry.

10 a.m.

The Bellagio Conservatory’s new display was originally designed with a Japanese theme to coincide with the Tokyo Olympics. The installation includes a kimono-clad Hello Kitty (made with 25,000 carnations) and a scaled-down replica of the Osaka Castle.

11:41 a.m.

Tameka Goggin photographs her friend Ronna Neville at McCarran International Airport. Both were visiting from Danville, Virginia.

1:31 p.m.

Sgt. Peppers poses for a snapshot at the landmark “Welcome to Fabulous Las Vegas” sign with his friend and caretaker, Sylvia Goldych, who was visiting from California.

1:44 p.m.

Guests in the Golden Nugget pool enjoy the shark-infested view using appropriate social distancing measures.

3:59 p.m.

The Big Apple Coaster at New York-New York was back in operation. Its trains are painted like yellow taxi cabs, and it’s the world’s first coaster to feature a 180-degree “heartline” twist-and-dive maneuver.

4:13 p.m.

David Alexander of Beaumont, California, cools off with daughters Isabella, 8, left, and Elise, 7, in the Bellagio pool.

6:31 p.m.

An acrobat balances on a decanter atop a table in the Carnival Midway at Circus Circus, one of a dozen specialty acts featured throughout the day.

4:58 P.M.

Newlyweds Malgorzata and Jesse Benedict of Pennsylvania share a kiss outside Graceland Wedding Chapel after exchanging vows.

6:54 P.M.

Nighthawks sip wine and cocktails at The Mayfair Supper Club bar at Bellagio, separated by partitions.

7:05 P.M.

LaShonda Reese commands the stage at The Mayfair Supper Club at Bellagio.

8:01 p.m.

A street cleaner walks to his next destination under the gaze of Wayne Newton, featured on Aria’s signage explaining that the property has yet to reopen.

8:24 p.m.

Ciara Radic celebrated her 40th birthday at the Skypod atop The Strat, where she and her husband, Alex, shared a blissful moment. As they watched the sun slip away, they had the entire balcony to themselves.

10 p.m.

Three police officers have a conversation near the entrance of the Flamingo as foot traffic slows to a trickle. A small group of protesters walked along the Strip a few hours earlier but had disbanded peacefully.

Midnight June 5

A blur of headlights fills Las Vegas Boulevard, and the city that doesn’t sleep slows a bit as people head home. The beams almost seem like an extension of the still-glowing signage, beneath a marquee that says it all: Now open.