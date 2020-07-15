Scientific Games’ largest shareholder may sell his stake

Scietific Games’ largest shareholder may be looking to sell his stake in the Las Vegas-based slot manufacturing company.

A Wednesday filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission shows holding company MacAndrews & Forbes — wholly owned by Scientific Games executive chairman and billionaire investor Ronald Perelman — is exploring the sale of his common stock. Perelman has a nearly 39 percent stake in the company.

According to the filing, the 77-year-old investor has “not formulated any specific or definitive plan or proposal … and there can be no assurance that any transaction will occur.”

Perelman was named Scientific Games’ chairman in 2013. According to the company’s website, he owns and operates a diverse array of businesses through MacAndrews & Forbes, including RetailMeNot, Revlon, Scantron and others.

Forbes reports his net worth as approximately $7.5 billion.

Scientific Games shares closed up to $16.19 on the NASDAQ Wednesday, up 4.2 percent from the day prior.

