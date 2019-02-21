Scientific Games posts 8 percent gain in fourth-quarter revenue

Scientific Games showcases their new games and technology behind a wall surrounding the booth to offer a better user experience at the 18th annual Global Gaming Expo at Sands Expo and Convention Center in Las Vegas, Thursday, Oct. 11, 2018. (Caroline Brehman/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @carolinebrehman

Scientific Games said fourth-quarter revenue rose 8 percent as its social and digital segments continue to surge, offsetting a decline from gaming.

The Las Vegas-based maker of slots and lottery machines said revenue increased to $886 million in the fourth quarter from $823 million a year ago.

Revenue at its digital segment rose more than three-fold, to $72 million, driven by the acquisition of NYX in the first quarter. It’s social segment gained 19 percent to $114 million as its mobile games, including Bingo Showdown and Monopoly, continue to enjoy popularity.

Scientific Games agreed in December to pay $151 million to settle its lawsuit over Shuffle Tech, significantly less than the maximum payment of $335 million.

The reduction in legal costs helped the company post net income of $207 million, compared with a loss of $43.1 million during the same period last year.

Scientific Games’s adjusted cash flow rose 6 percent to $343 million driven by the revenue gain and cost cutting.

Shares of Scientific Games rose $2.02, or 7.7 percent, to $28.22, in early trading.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

