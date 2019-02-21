Scientific Games posts 8 percent gain in fourth-quarter revenue

Scientific Games said fourth-quarter revenue rose 8 percent as its social and digital segments continue to surge, offsetting a decline from gaming.
The Las Vegas-based maker of slots and lottery machines said revenue increased to $886 million in the fourth quarter from $823 million a year ago.
Revenue at its digital segment rose more than three-fold, to $72 million, driven by the acquisition of NYX in the first quarter. It’s social segment gained 19 percent to $114 million as its mobile games, including Bingo Showdown and Monopoly, continue to enjoy popularity.
Scientific Games agreed in December to pay $151 million to settle its lawsuit over Shuffle Tech, significantly less than the maximum payment of $335 million.
The reduction in legal costs helped the company post net income of $207 million, compared with a loss of $43.1 million during the same period last year.
Scientific Games’s adjusted cash flow rose 6 percent to $343 million driven by the revenue gain and cost cutting.
Shares of Scientific Games rose $2.02, or 7.7 percent, to $28.22, in early trading.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
Contact Todd Prince at 702-383-0386 or tprince@reviewjournal.com. Follow @toddprincetv on Twitter.