Scientific Games sees 13 percent revenue drop amid pandemic

A Monday statement said the company’s gaming revenue was negatively affected by the temporary closures of casino operations across the globe during the outbreak.

A pair of James Bond-themed slot cabinets are seen in the Scientific Games showroom in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Scientific Games Corp. reported a 13 percent drop in revenue in the first quarter amid the global COVID-19 pandemic.

And executives say the current financial crisis will get worse before it gets better; CFO Michael Quartieri told investors on Monday that he expects the company will see the lowest revenue levels of the year in quarter two, between April and June.

Even so, he remains confident Scientific Games has enough cash to weather the storm.

“We have made swift and meaningful reductions to our cost structure in response to the current environment. We believe these changes in conjunction with our available liquidity provide us the tools to withstand the impact from COVID-19,” Quartieri said in a Monday statement. “I’m confident that our streamlined cost structure will allow for accelerated cash flow generation and deleveraging in the future.”

The Las Vegas-based slot machine manufacturing company reported $725 million in revenue between January and March, down from $837 million in the same period last year, largely due to temporary closures of casino around the globe during the outbreak.

“I am confident that the measures we are implementing now will allow us to take advantage of opportunities to strengthen our business and prepare us to come out of the crisis even stronger than before,” president and CEO Barry Cottle said in the statement. “We have a diverse portfolio of assets, products and services, and our previous investments in digital gaming technologies uniquely position us to navigate and ultimately excel, as we emerge from this challenging environment.”

The Las Vegas-based slot machine manufacturing company reported “a strong liquidity position” in April after cutting more than $100 million in quarterly costs, half of which came from workforce cost reductions.

The workforce reductions included hour and pay reductions and furloughs and were expected to save the company more than $50 million during the second quarter. The company said capital expenditure estimates in 2020 had dropped from up to $330 million to as low as $210 million, and capital expenditures in the second quarter alone should drop by about $50 million.

