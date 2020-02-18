Scientific Games sees drop in fourth-quarter revenue

Las Vegas-based Scientific Games saw a drop in revenue in the fourth quarter of 2019, driven by fewer system launches in Canada and lower machine unit sales.

A pair of James Bond themed slot cabinets are seen in the Scientific Games showroom in Las Vegas on Wednesday, May 15, 2019. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Scientific Games saw a drop in revenue in the fourth quarter of 2019, largely driven by lower gaming revenue from fewer system launches in Canada compared with the previous year, along with lower machine unit sales.

The Las Vegas-based company made $863 million in revenue in the fourth quarter of 2019, down from $886 million in the same period the year prior, according to a regulatory filing from the company.

Net loss was $37 million for the quarter, compared with net income of $207 million in the fourth quarter of 2018.

For the full year, revenue increased to $3.4 billion, $37 million more than in 2018. Net loss was $118 million, an improvement of $234 million over the prior year.

