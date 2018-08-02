Scientific Games shows improvement in 2nd quarter

Las Vegas-based Scientific Games’ four core business divisions gained ground in the company’s second quarter, shrinking losses after the company’s 11th straight quarter of year-over-year revenue and adjusted cash flow growth.

People check out slot machines in the Scientific Games booth during the Global Gaming Expo at the Las Vegas Sands Expo and Convention Center, Sept. 29, 2016. (Jeff Scheid/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @jeffscheid

Scientific, which earlier this week signed a partnership agreement with Caesars Entertainment to provide sports wagering technology through its OpenBet platform in New Jersey and Mississippi, saw improved results in its gaming, lottery, social and digital divisions.

For the quarter that ended June 30, Scientific reported a loss of $5.8 million, 6 cents a share, on revenue of $844.7 million, compared with a loss of $39.1 million, 43 cents a share, on $766.3 million in revenue a year earlier.

Analysts had projected higher revenue and earnings, the fourth straight quarter the company missed expectations.

“We have clear momentum across all of our global businesses,” Scientific chief financial officer Michael Quartieri said in a statement issued with earnings results Wednesday after the market closed. “The improvement in our operating results, along with lower interest costs, provides us with a clear path of increasing cash flows, deleveraging, and strengthening our balance sheet.”

The company scheduled a conference call with investors Thursday.

The Eilers-Fantini quarterly slot survey issued last month by California-based research analyst Eilers & Krejcik Gaming held Scientific Games in high esteem.

The report, which surveyed 35 casino companies, said the highest percentage of machines, 26.6 percent, were acquired from Scientific during the quarter.

Scientific, Aristocrat Technologies Inc. and IGT paced the list of vendors for the quarter for slot sales.

