Scientific Games wins contract with Iowa Lottery

Scientific Games has landed a 10-year contract for a new statewide gaming system to serve the Iowa Lottery and its 2,400 retail locations, the Las Vegas-based company announced Tuesday.

The Iowa Lottery Authority Board voted unanimously to award the contract to Scientific Games and begin negotiations, a news release said. The lottery has the option of extending the 10-year contract for up to five additional years.

The lottery plans to change over to the new gaming system in the summer of 2021. The rollout will include an advanced gaming system, central communications network, retailer terminals and player self-service kiosks.

Scientific Games, the Iowa Lottery’s gaming systems provider for the past 18 years, indicated it got the contract based on highest overall score and its ability to maximize funding for the lottery’s beneficiaries. Those include programs for veterans, university research and agriculture.

Over the current contract’s last eight years, the lottery saw an $878 million growth in total retail sales, the release said.

“Scientific Games appreciates the trust the Iowa Lottery has placed in our Company and our technology to continue supporting programs that help make Iowa a great place to live,” said Pat McHugh, Lottery Group CEO for Scientific Games. “We are also very proud that the hard work of our teams and ability to successfully align with lotteries’ business plans continues to position Scientific Games as the fastest growing lottery systems provider in North America.”