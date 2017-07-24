Scientific Gaming reports revenue gain in 2nd quarter

Las Vegas-based gaming equipment manufacturer posts seventh straight quarter of year-over-year growth, enabling it to pare losses to $39.1 million, down from $51.7 million a year earlier.

Susan Cartwright, vice president of corporate communications at Scientific Games, demonstrates the new Space Invaders slot machine at the company's office on Thursday, June 8, 2017. (Patrick Connolly/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @PConnPie

Las Vegas-based gaming equipment manufacturer Scientific Games Corp. rode an increase in revenue and improved cash flow to narrow losses for the second straight quarter, company executives said Monday.

The company reported a 5.1 percent increase in revenue to $766.3 million in a morning conference call with investors that kicked off the second-quarter earnings season.

It was the seventh straight quarter of year-over-year growth and enabled the company to post losses of $39.1 million, down from $51.7 million a year earlier.

“We’re disciplined and focused on our priorities,” Scientific CEO Kevin Sheehan said in a conference call with investors Monday.

Sheehan took the helm at Scientific last year after working as the CEO of Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd.

Cash flow climbed 13 percent to $168.5 million over last year during the quarter that ended June 30. Global gaming machine sales were up 6 percent despite there being no major casino openings during the period. The average sales price on replacement machines increased to $17,550 from $16,859 last year.

The company also installed software and hardware systems in three casinos, including Aliante in North Las Vegas, pushing revenue up in that segment by 13 percent to $67.1 million.

Sheehan said the company is gathering momentum after investing $52 million on new games, including introducing a new “Simpsons” game on its Gamescape platform. Executives hinted Monday that a James Bond-themed game announced earlier would be on a different platform and likely introduced at October’s Global Gaming Expo convention in Las Vegas.

Scientific spent more than $6 billion to acquire WMS Industries Inc. in 2013 and Bally Technologies Inc. in 2014. A slowdown in the gaming industry led to the company to devaluing its assets resulting in paper losses.

The company also announced Monday that it plans to take advantage of its improved performance and favorable market conditions to refinance a portion of its debt to lower cash interest costs, extend debt maturities and reduce its cost of capital.

Investors were showing confidence Monday with the share price up 19.6 percent, $5.27, to $32.12 just before noon on Wall Street.

