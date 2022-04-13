Scotland gambler hits over $280K on Strip

All it took was a $5 bet for this guest to hit a massive jackpot while playing Ultimate Texas Hold’em.

Peter Ferguson smiles after winning a jackpot of $280,007 at The Palazzo. (courtesy)

Last weekend turned out to be a very rewarding day for Peter Ferguson as he hit a jackpot while playing Ultimate Texas Hold’em on the Strip.

Ferguson hit a jackpot of $280,007 after being dealt a diamond royal flush on the popular Ultimate Texas Hold’em game Saturday, according to a company statement released Tuesday.

The win occurred at The Palazzo. It only took a $5 bet and travelling a mere 4,872 miles from Scotland to Las Vegas for Ferguson to hit the jackpot, the statement said.

