92°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas, NV
app-logo
RJ App
Vegas News, Alerts, ePaper
OPEN
Casinos & Gaming

Scott Sibella out as president of Resorts World Las Vegas

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
September 15, 2023 - 3:03 pm
 
Scott Sibella. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto
Scott Sibella. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto
Scott Sibella (Resorts World)
Scott Sibella (Resorts World)

Scott Sibella, the president of Resorts World Las Vegas since before the Strip resort opened its doors in June 2021, has departed as the resort’s top officer.

Chief Financial Officer Peter LaVoie on Friday was named the new CEO for the 3,500-room resort operated by Malaysia-based Genting Berhad.

Sibella spent eight years as president of MGM Grand Las Vegas before joining Resorts World.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Richard N. Velotta at rvelotta@reviewjournal.com or 702-477-3893. Follow @RickVelotta on X.

MOST READ
1
Hotel room rates plummet for Las Vegas Grand Prix weekend
Hotel room rates plummet for Las Vegas Grand Prix weekend
2
Driver’s license, Social Security numbers ‘copied,’ Caesars tells SEC
Driver’s license, Social Security numbers ‘copied,’ Caesars tells SEC
3
Hacker group threatens MGM Resorts if ‘deal is not reached’
Hacker group threatens MGM Resorts if ‘deal is not reached’
4
The Sphere might be Phish’s Vegas aquarium
The Sphere might be Phish’s Vegas aquarium
5
MLB sets date to vote on A’s Las Vegas relocation, source says
MLB sets date to vote on A’s Las Vegas relocation, source says
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
More stories
Prosecutors in DC election case seek order barring Trump’s ‘inflammatory,’ ‘intimidating’ comments
Prosecutors in DC election case seek order barring Trump’s ‘inflammatory,’ ‘intimidating’ comments
AJ Cole interviews Daniel Carlson in Raiders Q&A for RJ
AJ Cole interviews Daniel Carlson in Raiders Q&A for RJ
Las Vegas Review-Journal College Challenge picks: Week 3
Las Vegas Review-Journal College Challenge picks: Week 3
‘Just didn’t feel right’: Father of 2 killed in motorcycle crash remembered
‘Just didn’t feel right’: Father of 2 killed in motorcycle crash remembered
CCSD sees drop in English test scores, gains in math
CCSD sees drop in English test scores, gains in math
Raiders rookie tight end quickly getting up to speed
Raiders rookie tight end quickly getting up to speed