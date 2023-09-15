Scott Sibella out as president of Resorts World Las Vegas

Sibella, who spent eight years as president of MGM Grand before joining Resorts World, was cleared in an investigation by the Gaming Control Board in February.

Scott Sibella, the president of Resorts World Las Vegas since before the Strip resort opened its doors in June 2021, has departed as the resort’s top officer.

Chief Financial Officer Peter LaVoie on Friday was named the new CEO for the 3,500-room resort operated by Malaysia-based Genting Berhad.

Sibella spent eight years as president of MGM Grand Las Vegas before joining Resorts World.

