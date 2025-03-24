SCOTUS rejects Wynn’s bid to reconsider US defamation laws

The court denied Wynn’s petition to revisit New York Times v. Sullivan, a landmark 1964 ruling that established the benchmark for defamation cases in the country, as part of his ongoing legal battle with The Associated Press.

Why were the lights out at Resorts World?

Guest turns $2 into over $1M after hitting jackpot in Las Vegas

Steve Wynn is seen at a news conference in Medford, Mass., on March 15, 2016. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa, File)

The U.S. Supreme Court rejected a bid from former Las Vegas casino mogul Steve Wynn to consider hearing arguments against a long-standing legal precedent that affords media organizations broad protections from libel lawsuits.

On Monday, the court denied Wynn’s petition to revisit New York Times v. Sullivan, a landmark 1964 ruling that established the benchmark for defamation cases in the country, as part of his ongoing legal battle with The Associated Press.

The court did not include comment with its denial.

Wynn, 83, is appealing the Nevada Supreme Court’s decision to uphold a lower court’s dismissal of a civil suit against the media outlet and reporter Regina Garcia Cano, which the former casino developer filed in response to a 2018 AP story about two women who alleged Wynn committed sexual misconduct in the 1970s.

Wynn has denied the allegations.

In a statement Monday, Wynn’s attorneys said they “regret” the court’s decision but remain steadfast in their assertion that the “merits and facts of this case are clear and compelling.”

“While the Associated Press and its reporter Regina Garcia Cano may claim victory, it is the American people who have lost today,” a statement from Wynn’s legal counsel said. “The fact that media outlets are free to publish demonstrably false stories turns the 1st Amendment on its head.”

Following the Nevada Supreme Court decision in September, the AP said it was “very pleased” and would seek reimbursement for legal costs through a lower court.

Wynn and his legal team had been aiming to overturn key elements of Times v. Sullivan, which concluded that there must be evidence of “actual malice” for a public figure to pursue a defamation claim.

In Nevada, the court found that Wynn failed to present “clear and convincing evidence to reasonably infer that the publication was made with actual malice,” which led to his suit being dismissed.

In arguing for the Supreme Court to reconsider, Wynn’s lawyers said the “actual malice” framework should be “abounded altogether.”

“Journalism has become a ‘privileged profession’ under the Sullivan regime,” Wynn’s legal counsel wrote. “No legitimate constitutional interest is served by absolving journalists from professional misconduct.”

Contact David Danzis at ddanzis@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0378. Follow @ac2vegas-danzis.bsky.social or @AC2Vegas_Danzis on X.