See where Nevada businesses rank among Newsweek’s Most Responsible Companies

The Venetian Macao, owned by Las Vegas Sands Corp., is shown in 2007, when it opened as the world’s largest casino. (AP Photo/Kin Cheung)

Las Vegas Sands Corp. was among four Nevada companies named to Newsweek’s 2024 list of America’s Most Responsible Companies.

Sands, which owns and operates casino resorts in Macao and Singapore, ranked 259th out of 600 companies, was highest among integrated resort companies and fifth among the 19 companies included in the Hotels, Dining & Leisure category. It also had the highest ranking among the Nevada companies listed.

Newsweek teamed with global research and data company Statista to compile the list, which expanded from 500 to 600 companies this year.

“The survey results suggest that companies have been making improvements in certain areas over the last three years, with social responsibility scores notably on the rise,” said Michael Bausch, senior analyst at Statista.

The three other Nevada companies that made the list were Ormat Technologies, a geothermal energy company based in Reno; Caesars Entertainment Inc., a Reno-based resort company with a major presence in Las Vegas; and Las Vegas-based Allegiant Travel Co., parent company of Allegiant Air.

Ormat ranked 437th and was 37th among energy and utilities companies nationwide. Caesars, which owns and operates Caesars Palace, Paris-Las Vegas, Horseshoe, Flamingo and Planet Hollywood among other resorts in Las Vegas, was 509th on the list and 15th in the hotel category, while Allegiant was 568th on the list and 18th among transportation and logistics companies.

Sands had a high environmental score thanks to its ECO360 global sustainability program, which prioritizes low-carbon transition, water stewardship, waste, plastic and packaging, responsible sourcing and biodiversity.

It also ranked high in Newsweek’s social category with its Sands Cares program, which reflects the company’s commitment to supporting people and making its local communities great places to live, work and visit.

“We deeply value this recognition as endorsement for our most recent accomplishments and ongoing work, which is indicative of our longstanding commitment to being a responsible company,” said Ron Reese, senior vice president of global communications and corporate affairs, who spearheads corporate responsibility initiatives for the company.

“Our initiatives are centered around ensuring a people-centered culture with advancement opportunities for all, investing in and collaborating with our host regions to keep them strong, and continuing to advance environmental initiatives that drive ongoing progress in sustainability,” Reese said.

