Self-parking rates increased at all MGM Resorts properties

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
December 22, 2023 - 11:20 am
 
Updated December 22, 2023 - 12:23 pm
The MGM Grand is seen on Thursday, Nov. 9, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Revie ...
The MGM Grand is seen on Thursday, Nov. 9, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Self-parking rates have increased at MGM Resorts International’s nine Strip properties.

The company on Friday confirmed that rates at all properties have been raised to $18 for Mondays through Thursdays, and $23 for Fridays through Sundays. MGM omitted its former one to four hour and four- to 24-hour rates.

The company did not comment on why the rates were increased, but said local residents and customers enrolled in upper tiers of MGM’s loyalty program would continue to receive limited free parking.

MGM was the first company to charge for self-parking in 2016 and since then, other companies have followed. Today, only Treasure Island, Circus Circus and Casino Royale offer free parking in their lots.

The changes were made Wednesday without prior public notice.

Nevada residents will continue to be allowed to park free for three hours with a valid Nevada driver’s license. The company said there would be no change to hotel guest rates or valet parking.

Free self-parking also is still available to:

-MGM Rewards program members with Pearl Tier status or higher with free valet parking earned at the Gold Tier status or above.

-MGM Rewards Mastercard holders — card holders are elevated to Pearl Tier status, making them eligible for free self-parking.

-Active U.S. military, veterans and spouses through the company’s MGM Rewards Military & Veterans Program. The MVP card offers eligible members an immediate tier upgrade that includes free self-parking.

It’s unclear how MGM’s parking policy change could affect rates at other Strip properties.

Paid self-parking of varying rates is charged at Caesars Entertainment Inc. properties, at Wynn and Encore Las Vegas, The Venetian and Palazzo, The Mirage, Resorts World Las Vegas, Fontainebleau, Tropicana and Strat.

Contact Richard N. Velotta at rvelotta@reviewjournal.com or 702-477-3893. Follow @RickVelotta on X.

