Casinos & Gaming

Senior VP out at Fontainebleau

Las Vegas Review-Journal
December 30, 2023 - 8:21 pm
 
Fontainebleau Las Vegas, as seen on Friday, Dec. 8, 2023 in Las Vegas. (Daniel Pearson/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - DECEMBER 13: Dancers perform during the Fontainebleau Las Vegas Star-Studded Grand Opening Celebration on December 13, 2023 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by David Becker/Getty Images for Fontainebleau Las Vegas)
LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - DECEMBER 13: A view of the atmosphere is seen during the Fontainebleau Las Vegas Star-Studded Grand Opening Celebration on December 13, 2023 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by David Becker/Getty Images for Fontainebleau Las Vegas)
Fontainebleau Las Vegas, as seen on Friday, Dec. 8, 2023 in Las Vegas. (Daniel Pearson/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Fontainebleau Las Vegas, as seen on Friday, Dec. 8, 2023 in Las Vegas. (Daniel Pearson/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
A rendering shows part of the casino floor in the Fontainebleau Las Vegas. (Fontainebleau Development)
A rendering shows part of the casino floor in the Fontainebleau Las Vegas. (Fontainebleau Development)
A rendering of Don's Prime at Fontainebleau Las Vegas, set to open Dec. 13, 2023, on the Strip. (Fontainebleau Las Vegas)

The newly opened Fontainebleau parted ways with its senior vice president of casino operations, according to a Fontainebleau official.

Michael Clifford is no longer with the company, a Fontainebleau official said.

Clifford started working for the Fontainebleau in February, according to his LinkedIn. He was a manager of Crockford’s Gaming at Resorts World from April 2021 until February and worked for Wynn Palace in Macao and had multiple positions at MGM Resorts International before that.

The Fontainebleau opened on Dec. 13 after being in development for over 15 years.

Contact Mark Credico at mcredico@reviewjournal.com.

