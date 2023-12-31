Senior VP out at Fontainebleau
The newly opened Fontainebleau parted ways with its senior vice president of casino operations, according to a Fontainebleau official.
Michael Clifford is no longer with the company, a Fontainebleau official said.
Clifford started working for the Fontainebleau in February, according to his LinkedIn. He was a manager of Crockford’s Gaming at Resorts World from April 2021 until February and worked for Wynn Palace in Macao and had multiple positions at MGM Resorts International before that.
The Fontainebleau opened on Dec. 13 after being in development for over 15 years.
