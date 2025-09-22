89°F
Several Las Vegas properties now offering deals without resort fees

An aerial view of Durango hotel-casino, on Tuesday, Jan 7, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfa ...
An aerial view of Durango hotel-casino, on Tuesday, Jan 7, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
September 22, 2025 - 1:29 pm
 

The Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority-coordinated five-day sale that opened Monday features several deals for local residents, including some that eliminate a guest’s payment of resort fees.

Local resorts rolled out special offers good through Friday that feature discounts on hotel room stays, food and beverage and other resort attractions.

Among the offers eliminating resort fees: rates starting at $125 a night at Fontainebleau; two-night stay packages at varying price points at all Station Casinos hotel properties; the Neon City Fest 2025 deal beginning Nov. 20 at Downtown Grand; and 30 percent off room rates through Dec. 29 at M Resort in Henderson.

On offers for locals, guests must present a valid Nevada ID card at check-in to be eligible.

Station Casinos also is continuing an offer it has had for several years — best rates available with no resort fees at its hotel properties. A company representative said in an email Monday that Station properties also offer $1.99 margaritas, $3 beers, $3 shots and late-night café specials at its properties in addition to free parking.

Contact Richard N. Velotta at rvelotta@reviewjournal.com or 702-477-3893. Follow @RickVelotta on X.

