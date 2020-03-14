‘Several’ MGM workers in Las Vegas presumptive positive for coronavirus

MGM Grand in Las Vegas. (John Locher/AP)

“Several” MGM Resorts International employees have tested presumptive positive for the coronavirus.

In a letter sent to employees Friday evening signed by President and COO Bill Hornbuckle, the company said “we expect that there will be more in the coming days.”

Co-workers and individuals who have had “close prolonged contact” with the employees who tested presumptive positive for COVID-19 have been notified.

“We are working with the health district to address these cases as quickly as we can,” the letter said.

A spokesman for MGM did not respond to a request for comment, and it is unclear if the individuals who tested presumptive positive at the company are a part of the eight cases the Southern Nevada Health District announced earlier Friday.

Hornbuckle recommended all corporate employees whose teams are able to do so work from home beginning next week.