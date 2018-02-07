Shares of Wynn Resorts rise in early trading on Wednesday

Shares of Wynn Resorts Ltd. rose in early trading on Wednesday after the resignation of company Chairman and CEO Steve Wynn.

Casino mogul Steve Wynn during a news conference in Medford, Massachusetts, March 15, 2016. Wynn resigned as chairman and CEO of Wynn Resorts on Tuesday, Feb. 6, 2018. (Charles Krupa/AP, File)

The stock price was up $12.87, or 12.87 percent, to $176.09 just before noon local time.

Wynn stepped down late Tuesday after a barrage of reports accusing him of sexual misconduct. Wynn had repeatedly denied the accusations. Matthew Maddox replaced Wynn as CEO.

“While the exit of Wynn’s founder and visionary could leave an irreplaceable void, the news could help to assuage some regulatory overhang related to ongoing reviews of Wynn’s gaming licenses in domestic and international jurisdictions,” said research firm CFRA. “Over time, we see investors’ focus reverting to healthy fundamentals in Macau/China, where Wynn derives the bulk of its operating cash flow.”

