Sheldon Adelson has Non-Hodgkin lymphoma, remains Sands CEO

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
February 28, 2019 - 6:45 pm
 
Updated February 28, 2019 - 6:59 pm

Las Vegas Sands Corp. Chairman and CEO Sheldon Adelson is suffering from Non-Hodgkin lymphoma, but plans to continue working through treatment.

In a statement issued late Thursday, the company said Adelson, 85, is dealing with side effects from medication he is taking for the treatment of the disease.

“These side effects have restricted his availability to travel or keep regular office hours,” the statement said. “They have not, however, prevented him from fulfilling his duties as chairman and CEO.”

The statement said the company anticipates he will return to his regular schedule at the completion of his treatment.

The Review-Journal is owned by the family of Las Vegas Sands Corp. Chairman and CEO Sheldon Adelson.

