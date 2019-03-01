Sheldon Adelson has Non-Hodgkin lymphoma, remains Sands CEO

Las Vegas Sands Corp. Chairman and CEO Sheldon Adelson speaks during a news conference before the grand opening of his new resort, Parisian, on Tuesday, Sept. 13, 2016, in Macau. Erik Verduzco/Las Vegas Review-Journal Follow @Erik_Verduzco

Sheldon Adelson watches President Donald Trump present his wife, Miriam, a Presidential Medal of Freedom during a ceremony in the East Room of the White House in Washington on Friday, Nov. 16, 2018. (Andrea Cornejo/Special to Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Las Vegas Sands Corp. Chairman and CEO Sheldon Adelson is suffering from Non-Hodgkin lymphoma, but plans to continue working through treatment.

In a statement issued late Thursday, the company said Adelson, 85, is dealing with side effects from medication he is taking for the treatment of the disease.

“These side effects have restricted his availability to travel or keep regular office hours,” the statement said. “They have not, however, prevented him from fulfilling his duties as chairman and CEO.”

The statement said the company anticipates he will return to his regular schedule at the completion of his treatment.

The Review-Journal is owned by the family of Las Vegas Sands Corp. Chairman and CEO Sheldon Adelson.

This is a breaking news story. Check back here for updates.

Contact Richard N. Velotta at rvelotta@reviewjournal.com or 702-477-3893. Follow @RickVelotta on Twitter.