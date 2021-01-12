Sheldon Adelson remembered as ‘a true American patriot’

Politicians and others recalled his love of country as well as his philanthropy a day after the chairman and CEO of Las Vegas Sands Corp. died at age 87.

Sheldon Adelson watches President Donald Trump present his wife, Miriam, a Presidential Medal of Freedom during a ceremony in the East Room of the White House in Washington on Friday, Nov. 16, 2018. (Andrea Cornejo/Special to Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Las Vegas Sands Corp. Chairman and CEO Sheldon G. Adelson, who died Monday night, was remembered Tuesday morning by leaders and others who recalled his business acumen, love of country as well as his philanthropy.

— Former President George W. Bush said Adelson “battled his way out of a tough Boston neighborhood to build a successful enterprise that loyally employed tens of thousands — and entertained millions. He was an American patriot, a generous benefactor of charitable causes, and a strong supporter of Israel. Sheldon was a generous benefactor of charitable causes, especially medical research and Jewish heritage education. He will be missed by many — none more than his beloved family.”

— Former U.S. Senate Majority Leader Harry Reid of Nevada: “Few people have had such significant an impact on the hotel and gaming industry and on Nevada’s economy as Sheldon Adelson. He came to Las Vegas as a master of the convention business. Adelson became one of Nevada’s giants in gaming, conventions and hospitality. He was instrumental in transforming Las Vegas into the iconic destination it is today.

“He also left an indelible impact on Asia, where he brought Las Vegas-style resorts to people in the Far East, helping to build the thriving international gaming market that exists today.

“In the nearly four decades that I’ve known him, Sheldon Adelson has been outspoken with causes important to him. His advocacy for the state of Israel and Jewish causes was without equal and made a difference in countless lives both at home and abroad.

“Landra and I offer our condolences to Miriam and the entire Adelson family.”

— Nevada Gov. Steve Sisolak: “I was very saddened to hear of Sheldon Adelson’s passing. Sheldon was a man who believed in, succeeded in, and invested in bold and daring ideas that changed the State of Nevada.

“He came from very humble beginnings and rose to international prominence as an entrepreneur, a builder, and a philanthropist. He started as a customer, by building the preeminent computer convention in the world hosted by Las Vegas. He saw an opportunity, which many dismissed, and built the first convention center and resort complex on the Las Vegas Strip.

“His vision of Vegas as a premiere business destination had a dramatic impact, as other resorts adopted this new business model and conventions and business have become a critical part of our success.

“Sheldon led the charge to bring the NFL to Las Vegas, and largely through his determination and leadership, we are now the home of the Las Vegas Raiders.

“There is no doubt that the Adelson family has been among Nevada’s most charitable residents. From programs to help the homeless and hungry, support for our universities and schools, developing addiction clinics, building the Adelson School, the family’s generosity has touched every corner of our State.

“For me, in these difficult times, one act stands above all. Despite suffering significant economic losses due to the global pandemic, the shutdowns and limited business, due to mitigation protocols, Sheldon made a commitment to keep all of his Las Vegas employees paid and insured. That commitment helped keep thousands of Nevadans afloat during the most difficult of months, and Sheldon’s commitment will never be forgotten.

“Kathy and I extend our deepest sympathies to Dr. Adelson, his children and all of his family and friends during this incredibly difficult time.”

— Carolyn Goodman, mayor of Las Vegas, said on Twitter: “Beyond the public image & Horatio Alger rise, Sheldon Adelson took Las Vegas to a new level of tourism & success by bringing COMDEX(CES) into reality & building a resort empire. Mr. Adelson was a caring & religious man who quietly changed lives through his enormous philanthropy.”

— Aaron Ford, Nevada Attorney General, said in a statement: “Sheldon Adelson is a man who has served our community in many ways: he was a pioneer in the casino and convention industry, a skilled businessman, and a philanthropist who funded a school, medical research, and countless other causes,” said AG Ford. “A man not born into wealth and privilege, Mr. Adelson was the son of immigrants who grew up sleeping on the floor of his family apartment in Boston. By the age of 12, he owned his first business and looked to the future with big dreams and a work ethic to match. By the end of his life, he had amassed over 50 companies.

“Mr. Adelson was a man who worked hard to further religious causes. His work within and for the Jewish community is world renowned and will be a legacy for generations. And after the death of George Floyd, he invited me to discuss race issues with his employees to foster unity within our community, resulting in Sands-sponsored programs in the community to improve race relations. I will be forever grateful for that.

“Through his deeds, Mr. Adelson has left a lasting mark on our community, and our Nevada family is grateful for his contributions. To his wife, Miriam, his children Gary, Mitchell and Shelley, and to all of his friends and family, I extend my deepest condolences.”

— House Republican Leader Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., said: “Today the world mourns the loss of one of the greatest, most generous businessmen in history.

“His life made him a fearless advocate for freedom and entrepreneurship and a source of counsel and support to a generation of conservatives, including me.”

— Donald Trump Jr., the president’s son, said: “Sheldon was a true American patriot and a giant among men. He treated his employees like family. His philanthropic generosity changed countless lives. The US-Israel relationship is stronger today because of him. My heart goes out to the Adelson family.”

— Nikki Haley, former U.S. Ambassador to the UN, said on Twitter: “Sheldon Adelson lived a true American life. Born from humble beginnings he achieved extraordinary things. He was a defender of America, a champion of Israel & a friend. His good deeds & legacy will continue to shape the lives of millions.”

— Josh Holmes, former chief of staff and campaign manager to Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, said on Twitter: “It’s impossible to fully capture what a titan Sheldon Adelson was in every aspect of life. He was a genuine Horacio Alger story who pioneered his industry and changed Las Vegas. He was as selfless and philanthropic as anyone I’ve ever met. He was a hero.”

— Congressman Steven Horsford said in a statement: “Sheldon Adelson left an undeniable mark on Las Vegas. Through his vast philanthropic efforts, he created new educational opportunities for Southern Nevada’s children and helped thousands of teens and adults struggling with opioid addiction overcome their illness. His legacy will live on through the Adelson Educational Campus and the Adelson Clinic, and Nevadans will continue to benefit from his generosity. I send my condolences to the entire Adelson family during their time of grief.”

— Bill Miller, president and CEO of the American Gaming Association, said in an email: “Today’s passing of Sheldon Adelson is a tremendous loss to the gaming community,” Miller said. “Mr. Adelson, founder and chairman of Las Vegas Sands, was a true visionary and pioneer of modern casino gaming for more than three decades. From Las Vegas and Pennsylvania to Macao and Singapore, his mark is indelible.

“I had the pleasure of knowing Mr. Adelson for more than 15 years, long before joining the American Gaming Association (AGA). It is his leadership and generosity that stand out the most to me. There’s no greater example of this than serving his community and prioritizing his employees’ well-being during the last year as our country and industry grappled with the global pandemic.

“On behalf of the AGA, I share our deepest sympathies with Dr. Adelson, the Adelson family, and our gaming colleagues at Las Vegas Sands. May his memory be a blessing.”

— John T. Moran Jr., chairman of the Nevada Gaming Commission, said in a text: “As a young attorney I remember watching Sheldon as he built his incredible empire in Las Vegas. He was a visionary and became one of the solid and important foundational blocks of the gaming industry. He always took care of his employees and recognized they were the important backbone of his gaming business.

“He was a wonderful leader in gaming but also the community he loved. He will be sorely missed in these troubling difficult times.”

— Former U.S. House Speaker John Boehner said in a statement: “Sheldon Adelson, born into a family of limited means in Boston during the Great Depression, started his first business at the age of 12 and never stopped working, building, and creating. He was an entrepreneur who believed deeply in the American Dream and free enterprise, and felt a responsibility to use the fruits of his work to do what he believed was necessary to help keep those things alive for others.

“We didn’t agree on everything, but there was never any doubt about the strength of his commitment to opportunity, or the generosity of his spirit, and he always had my respect. I offer my sincere condolences to Miriam, his family, and his organization on his passing.”

— U.S. Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto said in a statement: “Sheldon Adelson’s vision helped transform Las Vegas from a small desert city into a world-class tourism destination. The Silver State’s massive business, entertainment, and convention industries are what they are today because of his life’s work and his dedication to building a Las Vegas that can cater to everyone from entrepreneurs to international travelers. My thoughts are with his family during this time.”

— Steve Hill, president and CEO of the Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority, said in a text: “Sheldon was a visionary entrepreneur and played a pivotal role, as both a customer and then as a resort developer, in establishing Las Vegas as the preeminent convention and meeting destination in the world. He also saw the promise of what a premiere stadium would mean to this city and was the driving force behind that project. On behalf of the LVCVA, I wish to express my deepest sympathies to Dr. Adelson, their children and grandchildren, and to the entire Las Vegas Sands family.”

