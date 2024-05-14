88°F
weather icon Cloudy
Las Vegas, NV
Casinos & Gaming

Side bet pays off for $1.9M at Strip casino

Joseph Nardello of Connecticut won more than $1.9 million on a side bet on Three Card Stud at T ...
Joseph Nardello of Connecticut won more than $1.9 million on a side bet on Three Card Stud at The Venetian on Friday, May 10, 2024. (The Venetian)
More Stories
Damon Howell, of Union City, Ohio, after winning $362,640 playing Ultimate Texas Hold'em on his ...
21st birthday celebration at poker table pays off with $362K jackpot
South Point on Monday, Oct. 5, 2020, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @el ...
Off-Strip hotel-casino unveils $6M renovation
The Rio is shown in Las Vegas on Wednesday, Feb. 14, 2024. The exterior will have new paint and ...
Former MGM exec tapped to lead off-Strip casino
Aerial view of the south Las Vegas Strip at sunset on Wednesday, January 12, 2022. (Las Vegas R ...
Judge throws out Strip hotel price fixing lawsuit
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
May 13, 2024 - 6:54 pm
 

A $5 side bet on a game of Three Card Poker paid off Friday night for a Connecticut man visiting Las Vegas.

Joseph Nardello was playing at The Venetian when he was dealt a spade royal flush activating the mega tier of the Millionaire Progressive for $1,904,062, according to a news release.

The Millionaire Progressive is available on multiple table games throughout The Venetian and The Palazzo, including Ultimate Texas Hold’em, Three Card Poker, Let it Ride, Crazy 4 Poker and Mississippi Stud.

The progressive was established in 2018 and has minted 14 millionaires since its inception, the resort said.

If you or a loved one is struggling with problem gambling or gambling addiction, help is available by calling 1-800-GAMBLER. The National Problem Gambling Helpline offers call, text and chat services 24/7/365. If you or a loved one is in crisis, please call 911 or 988.

Contact Marvin Clemons at mclemons@reviewjournal.com.

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
MORE STORIES
recommend 1
$281K table game jackpot hits on Las Vegas Strip
recommend 2
$1.3M slots jackpot hits at Las Vegas airport
recommend 3
Which Las Vegas Valley resort has the biggest casino?
recommend 4
21st birthday celebration at poker table pays off with $362K jackpot
recommend 5
‘A love letter to Venice’: Venetian turns 25, plans major renovation
recommend 6
Slots spree of $1.4M hits at Las Vegas Strip casino