Side bet pays off for $1.9M at Strip casino

Joseph Nardello of Connecticut won more than $1.9 million on a side bet on Three Card Stud at The Venetian on Friday, May 10, 2024. (The Venetian)

A $5 side bet on a game of Three Card Poker paid off Friday night for a Connecticut man visiting Las Vegas.

Joseph Nardello was playing at The Venetian when he was dealt a spade royal flush activating the mega tier of the Millionaire Progressive for $1,904,062, according to a news release.

The Millionaire Progressive is available on multiple table games throughout The Venetian and The Palazzo, including Ultimate Texas Hold’em, Three Card Poker, Let it Ride, Crazy 4 Poker and Mississippi Stud.

The progressive was established in 2018 and has minted 14 millionaires since its inception, the resort said.

