Silver Sevens to rebrand, bring back popular Vegas taco restaurant

An off-Strip property is refreshing its brand by going back to an old name.

Silver Sevens hotel-casino, located off Strip on Flamingo and Paradise roads, will rebrand as the Continental hotel-casino in 2025. (Courtesy of Affinity Interactive)

Silver Sevens hotel-casino will return to its original name, the Continental hotel-casino, in 2025, operators Affinity Interactive announced Thursday.

“The vision for the renovation is really to elevate the property while embracing its history,” CEO Andrei Scrivens said in an interview. “It’s always been known for fun, being exciting and approachable.”

Central to the renovation is a plan to build a roughly 10,000-square-foot rooftop bar and lounge on the porte cochere, bringing the Mexican restaurant Pink Taco back to the Las Vegas market. The locally founded restaurant was in the Hard Rock, now Virgin, hotel-casino until 2017 and now has five locations, including a Times Square location that opened in April.

Scrivens said they sought out the restaurant because they wanted to bring back a favorite happy hour spot for locals.

“We think whatever fond memories of that Pink Taco experience – after having survived a couple of margaritas – whatever memories remain are very fond and we think that brand will resonate with a new crowd drawn in by an authentic, unfiltered vibe,” he said.

Other property improvements will include a new bar, upgrades on the gaming floor, additional food outlets and enhancing the building facade. Scrivens declined to share how much the company expects to spend.

The property at 4100 Paradise Road opened in 1981 as the Continental hotel-casino. A bankruptcy forced it to close its doors in 1999 and the Herbst family bought it that year. It opened in 2000 as the remodeled Terrible’s hotel-casino and was a popular locals spot.

More than a decade later, the property received $7 million in renovation upgrades, Review-Journal archives show. In 2013, it was rebranded to Silver Sevens.

The 328-room hotel-casino will remain open during the renovations. Work is expected to begin in 2024 and with a target opening before the 2025 Formula One Las Vegas Grand Prix, Scrivens said.

Affinity Interactive is a subsidiary of Z Capital Group, a team partner of the Scuderia Ferrari F1 team.

McKenna Ross is a corps member with Report for America, a national service program that places journalists into local newsrooms. Contact her at mross@reviewjournal.com. Follow @mckenna_ross_ on X.