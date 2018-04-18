Silverton project will add Hyatt Place hotel, restaurants

The $60 million Silverton Village project is slated to include a five-story, 150-room Hyatt Place hotel, as well as a Starbucks, Blaze Pizza, Firehouse Subs and Panera Bread.

Construction workers at the site of Silverton Village, a $60 million retail and hotel project, near Silverton in Las Vegas on Tuesday, April 17, 2018. Patrick Connolly Las Vegas Review-Journal @PConnPie

Construction workers at the site of Silverton Village, a $60 million retail and hotel project, near Silverton in Las Vegas on Tuesday, April 17, 2018. Patrick Connolly Las Vegas Review-Journal @PConnPie

The site of Silverton Village, a $60 million retail and hotel project, near Silverton in Las Vegas on Tuesday, April 17, 2018. Patrick Connolly Las Vegas Review-Journal @PConnPie

Construction workers at the site of Silverton Village, a $60 million retail and hotel project, near Silverton in Las Vegas on Tuesday, April 17, 2018. Patrick Connolly Las Vegas Review-Journal @PConnPie

Construction workers at the site of Silverton Village, a $60 million retail and hotel project, near Silverton in Las Vegas on Tuesday, April 17, 2018. Patrick Connolly Las Vegas Review-Journal @PConnPie

The site of Silverton Village, a $60 million retail and hotel project, near Silverton in Las Vegas on Tuesday, April 17, 2018. Patrick Connolly Las Vegas Review-Journal @PConnPie

Construction workers at the site of Silverton Village, a $60 million retail and hotel project, near Silverton in Las Vegas on Tuesday, April 17, 2018. Patrick Connolly Las Vegas Review-Journal @PConnPie

Construction workers at the site of Silverton Village, a $60 million retail and hotel project, near Silverton in Las Vegas on Tuesday, April 17, 2018. Patrick Connolly Las Vegas Review-Journal @PConnPie

Construction workers at the site of Silverton Village, a $60 million retail and hotel project, near Silverton in Las Vegas on Tuesday, April 17, 2018. Patrick Connolly Las Vegas Review-Journal @PConnPie

Construction workers at the site of Silverton Village, a $60 million retail and hotel project, near Silverton in Las Vegas on Tuesday, April 17, 2018. Patrick Connolly Las Vegas Review-Journal @PConnPie

Construction workers at the site of Silverton Village, a $60 million retail and hotel project, near Silverton in Las Vegas on Tuesday, April 17, 2018. Patrick Connolly Las Vegas Review-Journal @PConnPie

Silverton owner Ed Roski is bringing more eateries and a new hotel to the Las Vegas resort.

Crews broke ground last week on Silverton Village, a $60-million project slated to include a five-story, 150-room Hyatt Place hotel, as well as a Starbucks, Blaze Pizza, Firehouse Subs and Panera Bread, “with more to be announced.”

The Hyatt will be next to the Cracker Barrel restaurant and store along Interstate 15, and the retail space will be built at Blue Diamond Road and Dean Martin Drive.

The retail component, spanning about 28,000 square feet in four buildings, should be completed within a year, and the Hyatt should open in June or July of 2019, according to Silverton CEO Craig Cavileer.

Roski has long owned the project sites, and traffic nearby has picked up “dramatically,” Cavileer said. More than 50,000 cars a day pass through the Blue Diamond-Dean Martin intersection, he said.

The 300-room Silverton, at 3333 Blue Diamond Road south of the Strip, has a casino and a 117,000-gallon saltwater aquarium, among other attractions.

Silverton Village would be the latest addition to the property. An 18-story timeshare tower, developed and operated by The Berkley Group in Florida, opened a few years ago on land acquired from Roski, the billionaire president and chairman of Southern California’s Majestic Realty Co.

The timeshare property is known as The Berkley-Las Vegas but bears the Silverton name at the top of the tower.

More projects could be on the way. Silverton executives are reviewing old plans and drawing up new ones for the hotel’s remaining 30 acres of land, Cavileer said.

They’re also dusting off plans for a 20-story, 375-room hotel tower that was shelved when the economy soured, and figuring out “whether it’s something we want to pursue,” he said.

Contact Eli Segall at esegall@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0342. Follow @eli_segall on Twitter.

3333 Blue Diamond Road Las Vegas, Nevada