Slot jackpot worth $233K won on 25-cent machine at Mesquite casino

Wheel of Fortune machine pays off at Casablanca Resort & Casino.

The Casablanca hotel-casino sign is seen on Monday, Jan. 21, 2013 in Mesquite. (Las Vegas Review-Journal/File)

This looks like the beginning of a beautiful weekend for one lucky slots player.

A bettor hit for $233,302.44 on a 25-cent Wheel of Fortune machine at Casablanca Resort & Casino in Mesquite.

The jackpot was triggered Thursday afternoon, according to the Twitter account of International Game Technology, which operates the game.

