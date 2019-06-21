Slot jackpot worth $233K won on 25-cent machine at Mesquite casino
Wheel of Fortune machine pays off at Casablanca Resort & Casino.
This looks like the beginning of a beautiful weekend for one lucky slots player.
A bettor hit for $233,302.44 on a 25-cent Wheel of Fortune machine at Casablanca Resort & Casino in Mesquite.
The jackpot was triggered Thursday afternoon, according to the Twitter account of International Game Technology, which operates the game.
