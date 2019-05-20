Slot machine maker IGT reports strong first quarter

The installation of IGT slot machines at Wynn Resorts’ Encore Boston Harbor contributed to IGT’s profitable first quarter, the company reported Monday.

IGT CEO Marco Sala (Courtesy)

Gaming equipment manufacturer IGT swung to profitability in its first quarter despite a decline in revenue, the company reported Monday.

The London-based company with vast holdings in Reno and Las Vegas, reported earnings of $80.5 million, 20 cents a share, on revenue of $1.144 billion for the quarter that ended March 31. In the same quarter a year ago, the company had a loss of $64.5 million, 51 cents a share, on revenue of $1.206 billion.

The company also declared a 20-cents-per-share dividend, payable June 17 to shareholders of record on June 3.

“Our first quarter results confirm the consistent growth profile of our global lottery business and the progress we’ve made in sales of gaming machines, where global unit shipments increased 20 percent,” CEO Marco Sala said in a conference call with investors Monday morning.

A 44.7 percent increase in the number of new machines shipped, some of them to Wynn Resorts Ltd.’s Encore Boston Harbor casino opening next month, offset a decline in the sale of replacement units.

Lottery sales, one of IGT’s biggest revenue drivers, had 3.7 percent growth for the quarter and company officials are optimistic it will be sustained with the potential of new contracts coming up in Pennsylvania and Brazil.

“As we look to the future, our focus remains on improving revenue and profits from gaming activities, innovating with new lottery games and technologies, and pursuing emerging growth opportunities,” Sala said.

IGT’s strong quarter still barely failed to meet analysts’ expectations, which, on average, were projected at 21 cents a share and revenue of $1.154 billion.

The miss resulted in an early decline in IGT’s stock price in online trading before the market opened. Once the market opened, the price experienced an upswing, climbing above $14 a share.

This is a developing news story. Check back for updates.

Contact Richard N. Velotta at rvelotta@reviewjournal.com or 702-477-3893. Follow @RickVelotta on Twitter.