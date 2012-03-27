Slot machine maker WMS files for Nevada online gaming license

Slot machine maker WMS Industries said Tuesday it has applied for an interactive gaming license with Nevada.

WMS joins the more than two-dozen casino operators and gaming equipment manufacturers that have filed applications with the state Gaming Control Board.

WMS President Orrin Edidin said the Illinois-based company plans to supply content to the online gaming sites planned by casino operators.

“Just as we develop and produce innovative gaming content and gaming machines for our customers’ land-based casinos, WMS is committed to assisting our customers in establishing strong interactive gaming relationships with their patrons in the casino, at home or on their mobile devices,” Edidin said in a statement.

Edidin said WMS has made “significant progress” in developing content for online gaming.

