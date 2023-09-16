Slot machines at Venetian crash, but operations quickly restored

Error messages went up on video slot machine screens, but company officials said the incident was not a cyberattack on the property.

Some slot machines at The Venetian Las Vegas crashed late Friday afternoon, but representatives of the Strip property said it wasn’t a cyber-related incident and that service was quickly being restored.

“Today (Friday) we experienced a brief outage of some of our slot machines,” a spokesperson for The Venetian said in an afternoon email and posted on X, formerly known as Twitter. “This was not a cyber-related incident. Slot machines have now been restored and we are working with guests who were impacted.”

Guests at the resort said about 80 percent of the machines went offline Friday afternoon and error messages came up on video slot machine screens.

Other computer systems at the property apparently were not affected. The spokesperson did not say what caused the outage and whether it was being investigated.

Las Vegas visitors are edgy after Strip resort giant MGM Resorts International experienced a cyberattack Sunday and 10 properties still haven’t fully recovered from it. Caesars Entertainment Inc. also reported in a Securities and Exchange Commission filing earlier this week that it experienced cybersecurity issues in late August.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

